Get $350 off Newegg's Asus ROG Strix SCAR II gaming laptop for the next 7 days

If you find yourself staying indoors more often now that the sweltering heat of summer is upon us, you may be in the market for a new gaming laptop so you can happily while away the hours – especially with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 settling in on retail shelves soon.

Newegg's Asus ROG Strix SCAR II gaming laptop is on sale now for a cool $1,750. That's $350 off the sticker price of $2,099. The sale is currently on for the next 7 days, so if you're planning on pulling the trigger, you'll need to do so before Sunday.

Plus, when you pick up one of these laptops, you'll also get a free copy of the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood as well. This Wolfenstein spin-off isn't due out until July 26, so you're essentially locking in a pre-order. With only a few weeks left until its official debut, you'll be able to play a brand-new game with your brand-new gaming rig.

This is a deal that Newegg is running with several items recently, so keep an eye out for this bonus when shopping around on the retailer's online storefront. This particular purchase also comes with an ASUS ROG cap (a $24.99 value) as well, just in case you feel like repping the brand when you step out.

The 17.3-inch GL704GM model here is packing quad-core, 8th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, a customizable RGB backlit keyboard, and plenty of other attractive features that you'll no doubt appreciate. TechRadar took this model for a spin and praised its "high-quality chassis" and "good all-round performance." So whether you're just looking for a quick upgrade or need a reliable portable gaming machine, you're covered, raytracing and all.

Not into this model so much? How about one of our other picks for best gaming laptops? If you think a desktop gaming machine might be a better fit for you, make sure to check out our best gaming PCs here instead.

