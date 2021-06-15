Popular

Get a fast 32-inch FreeSync monitor for 1080p gaming for $200

Save $60 on MSI's Optix G32C4 with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Save $60 on MSI's Optix G32C4 with a 165Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: MSI)

If you're in the market for a larger size gaming monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution, then have a look at MSI's Optix G32C4. It's a 32-inch 1080p display with a fast refresh rate and FreeSync support, and can be had for $199.99 from Newegg today (down from $259.99).

To get the full discount, you need to apply promo code 93XRF48 at checkout, which knocks an additional $20 off the $219.99 sale price. After doing that, this becomes the least expensive 32-inch monitor on Newegg regardless of features.

Fast eSports Monitor

MSI Optix G32C4 32-Inch Monitor | 1080p | 165Hz | FreeSync | $259.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $60)
Here's a big and fast display geared towards esports gaming, with a 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Use promo code 93XRF48 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

This is aimed at gamers who want a big and fast display. A 32-inch panel generally lends itself better to a higher resolution (like 2560x1440), but if it's simply all about the frame rates, as it typically the case in esports gaming, then a 1080p monitor is obviously a better candidate—it takes less GPU horsepower to drive a 1080p resolution compared to 1440p or 4K.

The 32-inch panel on the Optic G32C4 is curved (1500R). It also features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync support, all wrapped in a "frameless" design with "super narrow" bezels on the top and sides.

Among the Optic G series, this one offers the best color range of the bunch—95% of the DCI-P3 color space and 120% of the sRGB color space, according to MSI. It's not super bright at 250 nits, though it has a relatively high contrast ratio (3,000:1 typical, 100,000,000:1 dynamic).

