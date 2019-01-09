Get a DualShock 4 controller today for $40 ($20 off)

Sony's DualShock 4 is our top choice for a PC controller, thanks to its sturdy build quality and excellent analog trigger feel. If you've been looking to buy a new controller, multiple colors of the DualShock 4 are now $39.99 on Newegg. That's $20 below the MSRP, and $5-10 cheaper than the usual price.

The DualShock 4 is more compact than the Xbox One controller (which is still on sale for the same price), but includes a touchpad at the top. You'll need to install the free DS4Windows utility to play some PC games, which is a minor annoyance, but it allows you to remap the buttons and use the touchpad as a PC mouse. And Steam's controller support now makes it easy to play most of your games without a utility.

You can buy the DS4 from the links below. Multiple colors are available.

