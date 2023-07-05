A custom-made fighting game pad but it's two ditto

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rudeism) (Image credit: Rudeism) (Image credit: Rudeism)

Here's a fighting controller I wish were available to buy. It's Rudeism's personal Rudebox, a custom-made fighting pad that's not only a mod marvel but absolutely awesome to look at, thanks to its double-ditto wrist rest.

The amorphous shape of ditto and its crudely drawn facial features have a certain allure that I can't quite explain. Ditto is, for all intents and purposes, the least interesting of Pokémon to look at. Yet that little goober's face is just something special, huh? That's why this custom board has caught my eye, anyways, much like Qlavier's ditto board did back in the day.

It's made by "builder of bizarre controllers" Rudeism, and it's powered by a Arduino Micro controller that you can see at the top of the purple PCB. The rest has been designed and soldered around it to offer optimal fighting game finger stance, with the two dittos' bodies making up the wrist rest.

Cute and comfortable.

Rudeism tells me the whole thing took around a month, "from concept to completion." Though most of that was waiting for parts to arrive in the mail. Actually, the whole board didn't take anywhere near as long as I was expecting, at "around 2–3 days for design and construction."

The actual fighting pad itself—namely the PCB, mechanical switches, and controller—actually works without the two dittos holding it all together. But where's the fun in that?

You can hear the satisfying clack of the board over at Rudeism's Twitter page. They also have plenty of wild projects for you to catch up on, too, like the jump pad that they're using to play the game Jump King with, or what appears to be the beginnings of a Rubix Cube box controller.