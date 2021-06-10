Get a 27-inch 1080p G-Sync Compatible monitor with a fast 280Hz refresh rate for $300 today

Asus won the race to 280Hz in the display space when it released the TUF Gaming VG279QM last year, and if that is the kind of speed you need or crave from your gaming monitor, then I have some good news—you can save $100 on this ultra-fast display at Newegg.

The VG279QM lists for $399.99, but Newegg has it on sale for $369.99. On top of the discount, adding promo code 93XRE57 at checkout slices an additional $70 off the price, bringing the pre-tax cost to $299.99. That is the cheapest it has been since it launched.

A Fast G-Sync Display Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM 27-inch Monitor | 1080p | 280Hz | G-Sync | $399.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This is a really fast monitor that is built around an IPS panel. It's also a G-Sync Compatible display and supports HDR visuals (DisplayHDR 400 certified). Just be sure to plug in promo code 93XRE57 at checkout for the full discount.

That 280Hz rating is an overclocked refreshed rate. The monitor's native refresh rate is 240Hz, which paired with a 1ms response time makes for fast and smooth gaming at high frame rates, provided your GPU can keep up.

Naturally, you're not going to push 280 frames per second in every game, even if you own the best graphics card money can't buy right now. Less demanding games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive and other competitive shooters is where fast refresh rates thrive.

Nevertheless, the speed is not wasted on other games. There is plenty of headroom to go beyond 60 fps in more graphically demanding titles. And this is also a G-Sync Compatible display, so you can sync the refresh rate to your GeForce GPU, to eliminate screen tearing.

The 27-inch display is built around an IPS panel with generous viewing angles (178 degrees), 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, a 1920x1080 resolution, and 400 nits brightness to squeak into DisplayHDR 400 certified territory.

We haven't reviewed this monitor, but the folks at Rtings (my go-to site for TV reviews) gave it high marks nearly across the board, concluding it is "an outstanding gaming monitor" and "one of the best we've ever tested" for gaming. That's high praise.