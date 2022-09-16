All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.1 livestream

Audio player loading…

Genshin Impact codes are one of the few ways you can get Primogems for doing next to nothing, letting you purchase Fates to use when wishing on banners, and with three new characters arriving in version 3.1, you'll need all the help you can get. We've got five-star Electro character, Cyno (opens in new tab), five-star Hydro character, Nilou (opens in new tab), and four-star Hydro character, Candace (opens in new tab) all arriving in the next six weeks or so.

If you're a no-spend player hoping to grab one of the five-stars for free, you'll need to save up a fair few Fates. While you can get Primogems through events, and will get some guaranteed after the version 3.1 downtime, a couple of hundred more certainly won't hurt. That's where the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream codes come in.

Here I'll add every code from the stream, so you can redeem them. It's worth remembering that these freebies will expire after a day, so even if you're not watching it, you'll want to redeem them around the same time.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

3B6RYY7AHX9D - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore JT78YH7SGWRZ – 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 2BP9HY6BYFR5 – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You have to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in order to redeem Genshin codes, but there are two different ways you can do it. The first is through the official Hoyoverse site:

Go to the miHoYo redemption website (opens in new tab)

Log in and choose a region

Copy in a code from this list and press redeem

Log in to Genshin Impact

Check your mailbox and claim your rewards

The second way is through the game itself: