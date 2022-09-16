All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are one of the few ways you can get Primogems for doing next to nothing, letting you purchase Fates to use when wishing on banners, and with three new characters arriving in version 3.1, you'll need all the help you can get. We've got five-star Electro character, Cyno (opens in new tab), five-star Hydro character, Nilou (opens in new tab), and four-star Hydro character, Candace (opens in new tab) all arriving in the next six weeks or so.
If you're a no-spend player hoping to grab one of the five-stars for free, you'll need to save up a fair few Fates. While you can get Primogems through events, and will get some guaranteed after the version 3.1 downtime, a couple of hundred more certainly won't hurt. That's where the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream codes come in.
Here I'll add every code from the stream, so you can redeem them. It's worth remembering that these freebies will expire after a day, so even if you're not watching it, you'll want to redeem them around the same time.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- 3B6RYY7AHX9D - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- JT78YH7SGWRZ – 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- 2BP9HY6BYFR5 – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
You have to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in order to redeem Genshin codes, but there are two different ways you can do it. The first is through the official Hoyoverse site:
- Go to the miHoYo redemption website (opens in new tab)
- Log in and choose a region
- Copy in a code from this list and press redeem
- Log in to Genshin Impact
- Check your mailbox and claim your rewards
The second way is through the game itself:
- Log in to Genshin Impact
- Open the in-game menu
- Select 'Settings' then 'Account'
- Click on 'Redeem now' and enter your code
- Grab your rewards from the mailbox