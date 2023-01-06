Everything we know about Genshin Impact 3.4

Genshin Impact 3.4 is soon to arrive, bringing new characters Alhaitham and Yaoyao, but also a surprise new mini-area: the Desert of Hadramaveth. This sandstorm-wracked region has new enemies, a boss, and even its very own questline focused around finding a long-lost oasis.

The yearly Lantern Rite Festival is also almost upon us with its popular array of free stuff, event mini-games, and the opportunity to recruit Yaoyao for free, as it was with Yun Jin (opens in new tab) during last year's event. As with Keqing (opens in new tab) and Ningguang last year, we've also got some new outfits for Ayaka (opens in new tab) and Lisa this time around, styled on Fontaine and Sumeru respectively.

All in all, it's a whole heap of stuff—a hell of a lot more than I was expecting from a mid-region update to be honest. Here I'll run through everything there is to know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, including release date, characters, events, and details about the new area. Also, be sure to grab the Genshin Impact codes (opens in new tab) from the livestream for some free Primogems (if you're looking at this on the day it was published.)

The Genshin Impact 3.4 release date is January 18, 2023. There will be the usual maintenance period beforehand and Primogem compensation afterwards. The first phase of 3.4 features banners for Alhaitham and Xiao (opens in new tab), with Yaoyao as a boosted four-star, then Hu Tao (opens in new tab) and Yelan (opens in new tab)'s banners will be available in the second phase.

Genshin Impact 3.4 characters

Image 1 of 2 Alhaitham (Image credit: miHoYo) Yaoyao (Image credit: miHoYo)

There are two new characters in Genshin Impact 3.4, as well as three reruns:

You should be familiar with this five-star Anemo sword-user if you've played Genshin recently, since he features quite prominently in the Sumeru Archon quest. Alhaitham is a wandering scribe from the Akademiya, and uses Chisel-Light Mirrors in combat, infusing his attacks with Dendro and following up with further attacks similar to Xingqiu's Raincutter burst. His banner will be available in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 on January 18. His five-star Light of Foliar sword will also be available on the Epitome Invocation weapon banner. Yaoyao: One of the longest-rumoured Genshin characters around, many expected Yaoyao to arrive during the Moonchase Festival back in 2021, but the four-star Dendro polearm-user has finally appeared. Yaoyao is a healer, and has a strange sounding ability where she fires radishes out of her backpack, healing you and damaging enemies at the same time. She's available as a boosted four-star on the Alhaitham and Xiao banners from January 18, though you'll be able to earn her for free during Lantern Rite.

In terms of reruns, Xiao appears alongside Althaitham in the first phase, while Hu Tao and Yelan are arriving in the second around February 8.

Genshin Impact 3.4 new region

Image 1 of 2 The Desert of Hadramaveth has a giant sandstorm at its centre (Image credit: miHoYo) There are underground oases to explore as well (Image credit: miHoYo)

The Desert of Hadramaveth is a new part of Sumeru we'll be able to visit in version 3.4. It sounds even more barren than the current desert, with randomly occurring sandstorms, and a giant hurricane that has twisted the region's scenery. There will also be plenty of underground areas to explore, including the ruins of Gurabad, a long-lost ancient city. This new area ties into the version 3.4 story quest, which sees us searching for the Scarlet King's eternal oasis hidden somewhere in the desert.

Genshin Impact 3.4 events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The biggest event in Genshin Impact 3.4 is the returning Lantern Rite Festival, which has a story quest and plenty of mini-games to try out. In the questline we'll be organising a music festival alongside familiar faces, as well as uncovering more tales from the past with Ganyu (opens in new tab) and Cloud Retainer.

The main Lantern Rite events are:

Liyue art: Paper Theater , where you have to complete paper plays by swapping out sections of the stage.

, where you have to complete paper plays by swapping out sections of the stage. Radiant Sparks is a time trial race with the added twist that you transform into a firework to blast through barriers.

is a time trial race with the added twist that you transform into a firework to blast through barriers. Floating Lanterns Mystique is a boat-based puzzle where you have to collect lanterns.

There are also some combat trials to complete. If you earn enough Festive Fever event currency, you'll be able to invite a four-star Liyue character to your party, including Yaoyao. There are also the usual ten free Intertwined Fates to collect as login bonuses during the event.

Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl is the real name of an actual event where we'll duel beetles fighting-game style. Warrior's Spirit is the return of the fighting tournament mode where you can't use skills and have to parry instead. Ayaka also has a special Fontaine-inspired outfit that will feature during this event.

Second Bloom is a combat-challenge event that involves linking characters to gain bonuses while fighting in three consecutive rounds. You can earn Lisa's new Sumeru-inspired outfit for free during this event. Lastly, the Genius Invokation card game is getting a Heated Battle Mode, which features a different special rule every version, starting with automatically getting eight Omni Element Dice at the start of a game.

Genshin Impact 3.4 new boss

The 'Setekh Wenut' boss (Image credit: miHoYo)

The new Desert of Hadramaveth region comes with a new boss: Setekh Wenut. This flying Anemo worm looks a little similar to the Ruin Serpent in The Chasm, and will burrow underground or float through the air above you to rain down Wind Bite Bullets.

Genshin Impact 3.4 outfits

Image 1 of 2 Lisa 'A Sobriquet Under Shade' outfit (Image credit: miHoYo) Ayaka 'Springbloom Missive' outfit (Image credit: miHoYo)

As with last year's Lantern Rite, there are two new character outfits: Springbloom Missive for Ayaka, and A Sobriquet Under Shade for Lisa. The former is featured in the Warrior's Spirit event, but you sadly won't be able to earn it for free. Only Lisa's outfit can be earned from the Second Bloom event, while you have to buy Ayaka's from the store.

Also I wasn't kidding about that beetle fighting game

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Look at em go!