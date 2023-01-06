All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.4 livestream

Audio player loading…

Genshin Impact codes are one of the many reasons you might tune in to the version 3.4 livestream, other than to see what's happening in the latest update. You can redeem these free rewards in-game or on the official website, and they'll net you a tidy little sum of Primogems to help towards getting some new characters.

Other than doing your daily commissions, events, and opening chests, there aren't too many ways to get Primos for no-spend players, so the regular livestream is always a great opportunity to bolster what you've been saving to pick up new characters, especially with Alhaitham and the long-rumoured Yao Yao arriving in version 3.4.

That said, I'll be sure to add each livestream code to the list as it appears during the broadcast. They usually expire within a day, so I'd suggest redeeming them as soon as possible if you want the rewards.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

NS8TUVJYR4UH - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore NSQTVCKYRMDM - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit LB8SDUJYQ4V9 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To redeem your Genshin Impact livestream codes you'll have to be at least Adventure Rank 10. There are two different methods you can use. The first is through the official website:

Open the miHoYo redemption website (opens in new tab)

Log in and choose your region

Enter a code from this list and click redeem

Launch Genshin Impact

Claim your rewards from your mailbox

The second way is in-game: