Electronic Arts shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favor of Saudi-led takeover

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, but that's a big hurdle cleared.

Not that there was ever much doubt, but now it's official: Electronic Arts shareholders have voted in favor of the company's takeover by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The vote, first reported by Bloomberg, was not close. A subsequent SEC filing indicates that more than 201 million votes were cast in support of the acquisition, versus just 1.9 million votes against and 90,000 abstentions. The vote on compensation payable to EA's executives following the close of the deal was somewhat less lopsided, but not enough to make it any less of a blowout: 1278.3 million for, 25 million against, 254,000 abstained. So, as they say in high-priced financial circles, that's that.

The buyout will see EA taken private in a deal worth $55 billion in total, with current shareholders being paid out at $210 per share, a 25% premium on the company's closing price as of September 25, 2025. That makes it the largest leveraged buyout in history—for a closer look at what that means, I would urge you to dive into our in-depth analysis of why the deal has everyone terrified.

