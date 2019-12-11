Gaming Headset deal: Save $50 on the comfy Plantronics RIG 800XL Wireless Headset

One of today's best gaming headset deals brings us a huge, comfy pair of cans at an all-time low. Best Buy has the Plantronics RIG 800LX priced at $100 right now, which is $50 off the usual price.

The Rig 800LX is a PC and Xbox One compatible wireless headset with 2.4GHz wireless tech, detachable mic, and 40mm drivers. While not the flashiest of headsets, Plantronics went for a more utilitarianism design forgoing any RGB lighting or any fun colors. Instead, the focus was clearly on making a lightweight, durable frame that is both comfortable and sounds excellent.

What the Rig 800LX lacks in style makes up in practical design. The giant, plush ear cups and suspension headbands are adjustable to get a fit that sits on your head right. The large ear cups aren't just for show; they do a decent job shutting out outside noise due to the isolated-closed cup design. It's easy to see yourself wearing the RIG 800XL for long periods.

The on-ear audio controls and removable microphone are also convenient design choices. Included comes a 2-year activation code for Dolby Atmos to provide virtual 360-degree sound, which may help pick up the location of footsteps in Rainbow Six Siege and games of its ilk (although Siege's audio manages to confound us regardless of the tech we use).