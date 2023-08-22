How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

August is nearly over, meaning that Gamescom Opening Night Live is coming to close out the summer season of gaming announcements. Hosted by Geoff Keighley ahead of the yearly gaming show in Germany, Opening Night Live is similar to his Summer Game Fest livestream with announcements and trailers for upcoming games.

This year, Opening Night Live airs on Tuesday, August 22. Here's what you need to know to catch it live:

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live on YouTube and Twitch when it premieres at 8 pm local time live from Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 22. Here's when it premieres in other timezones:

11 am PST (Los Angeles)

2 pm EST (New York)

7 pm BST (London)

8 pm CEST (Berlin)

4 am, August 23 AEST (Sydney)

Keighley has announced that the show will be 2 hours long with a pre-show beginning 30 minutes prior to the above premier times.

What's getting announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live?

As usual, Geoff Keighley has shared a list of confirmed games participating in the show including:

We're quite close to the launch dates for Alan Wake 2 and AC: Mirage, both coming in October, so it's likely we'll see a new gameplay trailer for each. Zenless Zone Zero is the next game in the works from Hoyoverse now that Honkai Star Rail is well on track. Then there's that upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC everyone's been waiting for as well. For me, Crimson Desert is the game I'm excited to see on the list. I was hoping we'd see the singleplayer RPG by Black Desert's developers last summer, so I'm quite interested to see where it's at years after the initial announcement.

We can expect all those, plus plenty more games to get some spotlight during the show on Tuesday.