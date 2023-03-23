Here's every character confirmed for Tekken 8

Get ready for the next battle! We may not have a release date for Tekken 8 yet, but that hasn't stopped Bandai Namco from throwing a ton of character announcements our way. Not only that but almost every announced character so far has been treated to their own special gameplay trailer. We've seen new and improved looks, movesets, and rage arts, plus a handful of bombastic stages to fight on.

As it stands, every announced character is returning from a previous entry. Many are continuing their journey from Tekken 7, whereas others are making their first canonical appearance in over two decades. We'll definitely be getting some fresh faces in the roster at some point, but for now here are some fighters we all know and love making a comeback to the King of Iron Fist tournament—if they actually manage to have one this time.

Tekken 8 character roster

There are currently nine characters announced for Tekken 8. Everyone but Jack-8 and Jun Kazama has a gameplay trailer right now, which I've linked for each fighter:

Tekken 8 rumoured characters

Bandai Namco has done a damn good job of keeping tight-lipped about Tekken 8's roster. We've not heard a peep of rumoured or leaked characters yet, so let's hope Bandai Namco continues churning out the announcements. Personally, I'm hoping for characters like Lucky Chloe and Lili De Rochefort to make an appearance soon.