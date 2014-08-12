Gamescom 2014: all the stories from day one

Once again, gaming's secret society of wizards have collected around Cologne, Germany, and summoned forth a festival of games. Gamescom is back and, over the next few days, fresh news, trailers and previews will ooze from its hallowed halls. Already the incantations have summoned corporate executives to deliver press conferences, providing surprise announcements and extended footage. Here's what went down on Gamescom's first day.

NEWS

OPINION