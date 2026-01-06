The Splinter Cell-ish game where you're a North Korean soldier guarding a K-Pop star has gone dark: Its YouTube channel is silent and we haven't seen the director since September

Concerns are mounting for Mudang: Two Hearts—the notionally upcoming Splinter-Cell-esque shooter that ginned up some hype during last year's Xbox Games Showcase. Developer Evr Studio's website has disappeared, its YouTube channel hasn't posted an update in months, and the devs have gone silent on its Discord, leaving only a community moderator to repeatedly inform worried fans that, no, they don't know what's going on either.

Those flickers of concern turned into a full-on conflagration following a recent report from Romanian outlet Need4Gamers, referencing stats from venture capital data platform thevc.kr which seem to show significant job reductions at the studio in mid-to-late 2025. In addition, Need4Gamers' reporter wrote that his own sources in and around the studio were decidedly negative about its outlook.

I've reached out to Evr Studio to ask for a statement on its position and the future of Mudang: Two Hearts, and I'll update this piece if I hear back.

Even before everything in that second paragraph happened, fans of Mudang began to suspect something had gone awry with the game. Since its reveal—detailing a plot that had you play as a North Korean operative tasked with protecting a K-Pop star (which is, you gotta admit, an astounding pitch for a videogame)—the studio and its devs have been active in engaging with its community. The Evr YouTube channel featured monthly or bi-monthly spotlights and dev diaries, and Idaho—Mudang's director—was active on Discord, fielding feedback from fans.

That all came to an abrupt halt some time around last September. At the time of writing, the last video uploaded to the Mudang YouTube channel is an animation video from August 2025, and Idaho's last post in the Discord, on the possibility of romance in the game, was on September 16. Idaho has not responded to any of the numerous fan requests for more info, nor even, it seems, to the server's moderator, who wrote on January 3 that they had sent their own message "but I haven't gotten a response from him unfortunately… I wish I had better news to share."

(Image credit: Evr Studio)

None of which bodes well. On the other hand, none of it is a definitive final in the coffin for either Evr or Mudang, so I'm not willing to call it just yet. There's still a chance Mudang will spring back to life yet, but that possibility seems increasingly distant as every day without communication from the studio drags by.