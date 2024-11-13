The First Descendant announces 'important news': it's getting official 'jiggle physics,' which it somehow didn't already have

Somehow, it turns out that The First Descendant, the game PC Gamer's Morgan Park called "dollar store Destiny starring exclusively hot people," does not have jiggle physics. I know this because, as noticed by GamesRadar, a developer has announced on Discord the "important news" that The First Descendant is getting jiggle physics.

"I wanted to share some important news, so I decided to come online late tonight," TFD_PD_Lee said in a translated message. "After a lengthy discussion with the AD today, a decision has been made to add the much-requested 'Jiggle Physics.' This was decided only a short while ago, so the details of when and how it will be implemented in the game are yet to be finalized and will be shared in future updates."

(Image credit: TFD_PD_Lee)

For those not in the know, jiggle physics is a catch-all term for systems that adds unmissably exaggerated oscillations to certain specific body parts. Wikipedia, which has a whole section dedicated to it, says jiggle physics (which it describes more prosaically as "breast physics") dates back to 1992, in the fighting game Fatal Fury 2.

It's grown into near-ubiquity in the decades since, although it's not everyone's cup of tea. In 2018, for instance, Epic added and then quickly removed jiggle physics to Fortnite, calling it "embarrassing and unintended." How does a game studio unintentionally add jiggle physics to its characters? This I do not know.

Larian, on the other hand, seemingly opted to expand that particular field of technology by adding "schlong physics" to Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023.

The most surprising thing about all of this, as I alluded to earlier, is that The First Descendant didn't have jiggle physics in the first place. It's a perfectly serviceable Destiny 2 knockoff, but what it's probably most notable first is, as Morgan put it, "its cast of exclusively and comically beautiful supermodels." The aesthetic is really not subtle.

Nope, really not subtle at all. (Image credit: Nexon)

Based on the entirely celebratory reaction on Reddit, TFD_PD_Lee definitely wasn't wrong about this being "important news." But then, this isn't the first jiggle-related update Nexon has brought to The First Descendant: In October it removed the "tails" from the game's Twisted Worship skin so players could see more, uh, tail.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors