Am I the only one wondering what's going to happen to Blade, now that he's not the new hero for Season 2?

We now know that the two new heroes arriving in Marvel Rivals for Season 2 are Emma Frost and Ultron. Despite being incredibly excited to get my hands on both characters, I can't help but wonder what this all means for our friend Blade, who's still stuck in a small room on the Central Park map.

Blade was first teased during the Central Park map reveal for Marvel Rivals, the only problem being, he's not exactly free to leave whenever he wants. Currently, Blade is all chained up and reduced to a decoration in the defending team's spawn room. The culprit behind this kidnapping is none other than Dracula himself, the big baddie of Season 1, and considering his history with Blade, I'm not surprised he's under lock and key.

The only problem is, we're past all the vampire stuff, and he's still just… there. When I first saw Blade, I was so excited about the possibility of him joining Marvel Rivals.

Despite all the rumours swirling around about Emma Frost and Ultron, I thought that Blade would be an obvious pick, since he's already got a model, and it's a bit rude for all the heroes just to pass him by without trying to help. But now Emma Frost and Ultron have been confirmed for Season 2, it seems like we'll have to wait at least another month before freeing him.

While it's a bit of a shame to pass up on Blade, it's probably for the best. My guess is that he'll be a Duelist, and seeing as there are already so many of them on the roster, adding a new Vanguard and Strategist makes more sense in terms of role balance. Now I have to admit that we don't know that Ultron is going to be a Strategist, but that's what my gut's telling me. Back in December, there was a substantial data leak that revealed Ultron alongside his abilities, all of which screamed 'support'.

I think it would be a really cool take on his character, especially given the fact that he's meant to be the villain of Season 2, and it would be a nice deviation from the stereotypical healer. I'm used to seeing nice, friendly heroes take on the role, and don't get me wrong, I love Jeff—but he doesn't exactly show the whole range of emotions that I have when trying to keep everyone on my team up while fighting off annoying Spider-Man or Iron Fist divers; he's just too smiley.

No, I want to play as Ultron and see Spider-Man, Magik, and Iron Fist quake in fear as I hunt them down in the backline while reciting his speech from Age of Ultron: "I was meant to be new. I was meant to be beautiful. The world would have looked to the sky and seen hope. Seen mercy. Instead, they will look up in horror because of you. You've wounded me. I give you full marks for that. Well, like the man said: 'What doesn't kill you, just makes me stronger.'" That's what I really want, more than Blade, more than anything.