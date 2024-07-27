How to find the 'Wealthy Weirdo' at the Beso Rápido Motel in The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion

With the launch of The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion it's easier than ever to find love. Almost too easy, really, as in the case of a strange phone call you may receive inviting you to the Beso Rápido in Ciudad Enamorada. A local Sim may call you claiming to be a very busy CEO looking to quickly meet up while they're in town and how can you turn down finding out what that's about?

There's a bit of urgency to it, even, because the phone call inviting you to the covert meetup will give your Sim a "playful" moodlet called "Meeting a Wealthy Weirdo" that only lasts for 24 hours. Don't get confused and try to travel with your Sim to another lot though. You'll actually be looking for an interactable building.

Where is the Beso Rápido Motel location?

Beso Rapido doesn't have its own icon but it's right next the lounge marked by a microphone. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The Beso Rápido motel is next to the lounge in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood of Ciudad Enamorada, the world added with the Lovestruck expansion. Unlike the gym and night club, the motel isn't actually a public lot you can travel to. Scroll around the neighborhood and find the blue building with yellow windows and a neon sign. It's right between Laguna Del Abrazo and the starter house lot Casita Del Amor.

If your Sim isn't currently in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, they'll need to travel there first. Pull up their phone and select Travel > Travel and head to the Laguna Del Abrazo lounge. Once they arrive, Beso Rápido is right across the street.

If you're looking to complete the quest, click on the motel with the Sim who's been invited and select "Meet the Wealthy Weirdo." You'll either get some rewards for your Sim's inventory or just another playful moodlet called "Weird Meeting" that says "Who would have thought someone that age would still be into Voidcritters?" with no reward. Personally, I got stiffed on rewards the only time I got the invite.

What else can you do at Beso Rápido?

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

You don't have to wait for an invite from a stranger to visit the discreet love motel in Vista Hermosa. You can visit any time you like to:

Rent a room to sleep (20 simoleons)

Rent a room to WooHoo with another Sim who's with you (40 simoleons)

Rent a room to try for baby with another Sim who's with you (40 simoleons)

If you're in the neighborhood on a date, you can also get to the motel as an interaction by selecting Romance > Physical Intimacy > Ask to WooHoo in Motel. That too will cost 40 simoleons.