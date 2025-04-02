Wicked Whims for Inzoi is just an April Fools joke for now but The Sims' most famous sex mod is probably coming eventually

"Full nudity and animated sex scenes," if you're into that kinda stuff.

A Zoi doing a half-heart pose against their cheek while winking
(Image credit: Krafton)

Correction: You win this round, Turbodriver. In our April fools announcements haze we thought we caught a real one but this release of Wicked Whims for Inzoi in fact was just a joke. The download link goes to a video—shame on us for not trying that in the middle of the office, huh? This one is probably only a joke for now until those modding tools on the Inzoi roadmap show up and the popular mod gets an Inzoi version for real.

Original story: There are two kinds of life simmers: Those who like playing happy families, and those who contort the games' tween age ratings into something that'd probably give your nan a heart attack.

Wicked Whims is easily one of The Sims' most popular mods for anyone who falls into the latter camp. It turns the game into something that is most definitely not safe for work—nudity, startlingly detailed sex animations, and even STDs that can spread. Outside of being relentlessly horny, there are some cool immersive features like menstrual cycles and birth control.

A Zoi taking a bath in a towel.

(Image credit: Krafton)

It's one of The Sims' worst-kept secrets, and now it's spilling over into the newest, hottest life sim on the scene: Inzoi. Turbodriver, the creator of the original Wicked Whims mod for The Sims, has ported the thing over to Krafton's game. And it only took four whole days for it to happen.

Yup, it might've been revealed on April 1, but turns out it's not an April Fools' joke. Much like the version for The Sims, Wicked Whims for Inzoi promises "fully animated and interactive sex," with the ability to "get on a bed, or on a sofa, or the floor, or anywhere you want to get freaky with anybody you want."

In case that wasn't already far too much detail for you, the website promises fully controllable boinking with the ability to invite people to join, swap positions, move around, and undress your romantic partner mid-session. Zois'll be fully naked, too, circumventing the whole never-nude towel-in-the-shower situation.

Inzoi - A female Zoi lays in a hospital bed smiling beside a swaddled infant

(Image credit: Krafton)

While these mods have never appealed to me personally, I'm hardly one to yuck someone's yum, and it'd be ignorant to downplay just how popular these things are among life simmers. If anything, I'm impressed that it only took four days for Turbodriver to whack the thing together.

Now we just need to wait for the inevitable Extreme Violence for Inzoi port to happen—I'm sure it'll play perfectly with the game's accidental vehicular crimes against children and the fact that you can be arrested and placed in jail.

