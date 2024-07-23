Once Human codes and how to redeem them
Get the latest Energy Link and in-game item rewards.
Once Human codes are one of the ways you can claim in-game items for free, as well as the Energy Link currency you use to do just about everything in the new open world survival game. Unfortunately, these codes don't seem to include any of the game's premium currency of Crystgin for cosmetics.
However, if the motorcycle vehicle skin is anything to go by, it seems like codes themselves will sometimes include cosmetics you can claim. I'll lay out the most recent Once Human codes below as well as provide info about how to redeem them. There aren't any expired codes currently, but there is one slightly unusual code that comes in seven different variants.
Once Human codes
- Cdym4mxdnh - 200 Energy Link and two Sanity Gummies
- Hyd7my66rt - 200 Energy Link and two Activators
- OH000007 or OH777777 - 300 Energy Link and two Activators
- fcnx8nhxj7 - 300 Energy Link, two Activators, and one Adrenaline Shot
- OnceHuman0710 - Camouflage vehicle skin for motorcycle
As well as the above you can redeem one of the following influencer codes below. They all give the same reward; 300 Energy Link, two Activators, and one Adrenaline Shot:
- OnceHumanIGP
- OnceHumanJRpt
- OnceHumanTBG
- OnceHumanLG
- OnceHumanMMOB
- OnceHumanKFBT
How to redeem Once Human codes
It's pretty easy to redeem Once Human codes, though you'll need to complete the initial prologue quest, fight the Siren, and enter the main open world before you'll be able to. Once you've done all that, you can redeem codes in-game via these instructions:
- Open the main menu
- Hover over Shop Events and select the Events option on the right
- Press X to open the redeem code box or select the option in the bottom right corner
- Copy a code into the box and select redeem to claim your rewards
- Press escape to input another code
Since code rewards don't go to the mailbox in Once Human, you'll get them as soon as you redeem a code.
