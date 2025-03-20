After suspending development in 2024, People Can Fly brings Project Victoria back to life as survival-extraction shooter Lost Rift
Lost Rift is coming to early access on Steam.
Just a few months after People Can Fly announced the suspension of work on Project Victoria, it's sprung back to life as Lost Rift, a survival shooter that blends solo or co-op PvE gameplay and base-building with "intense PvPvE expeditions" across a mysterious archipelago of islands.
Revealed during today's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, Lost Rift will launch into early access with "several hours" of gameplay that will challenge players to explore and uncover the mysteries of the islands amidst an "impactful dynamic weather system." The PvE survival gameplay will be blended with the PvPvE expeditions in which players compete for "the most sought-after loot," solo or in groups of up to four, and with support for dedicated servers.
Creative director Laurent Malville said the early access version of Lost Rift "has a good foundation," and that the studio is "thrilled to invite players to join us in shaping the game's evolution."
"With Lost Rift, we wanted to prove that even without direct external investment, People Can Fly can bring an innovative survival game forward," People Can Fly's Alexander Stokes said. "People Can Fly has a long history in action and shooter games, so survival was new territory for us. The team has created a concept that brings a new type of survival game to players."
There's not a whole lot to go on, and the extraction game subgenre is pretty crowded already, but I do hope it works out for People Can Fly. I've had kind of a soft spot for the studio ever since Painkiller in 2004, but it's had a rough run of luck in recent years. The 2021 shooter Outriders didn't really catch fire despite showing real promise, and more recently the studio has laid off employees and halted work on a number of projects in the face of "external market pressures."
A release date for Lost Rift hasn't been announced, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New Ark DLC gets AI-generated trailer so awful that the original developer's washing its hands of the whole thing, and fans are in uproar: 'This is disgusting and you should be ashamed'
Palworld's Crossplay Update does far more than let you play with console buddies, adding photo mode, a drafting table and 'dimensional Pal Storage'