Players are breaking the physics of Schedule 1 to escape the cops and explore the sky

News
By published

Excuse me while I kiss the sky.

Shady characters in Schedule 1
(Image credit: TVGS)

In a game as janky as drug-dealer sim Schedule 1, you just know some players will find a way to explore beyond the limits of what should be possible. Take this footage posted by @imrags for instance, which shows that the memelord Breaking Bad 'em up can become a kind of Keystone Cops Doom Eternal where you platform onto rooftops to get away from the fuzz.

That jump-boost works by spamming the spacebar while pressed up against any object with an incline, whether a car or stairs or a convenient rock. But that's only the beginning of what's possible.

Schedule I Self Boost Onto Rooftops - YouTube Schedule I Self Boost Onto Rooftops - YouTube
Watch On

You can also "store" jumps by standing underneath something that prevents you from jumping. Climbing onto the bench at a bus station, or just standing in a doorway should be enough. Walk out into the open again and all those jumps will trigger at once, letting you access rooftops or just chill in the skybox.

For more control over your height, try prop jumping. Hop onto an object you can pick up by pressing E, like a trash can, then jump while looking down and pressing E repeatedly. You'll be able to pick up the object while you're in the air, jump off it again, pull it up behind you, and bootstrap your way to heaven.

Finally, while you're up there, try skateboard gliding. If you're on a skateboard in the sky, rather than falling you'll saunter vaguely downwards, riding your skateboard back to a safe landing. Here's a perfect example, performed to a chill soundtrack by Pearl Jam.

Schedule 1 has enjoyed its own leap into the stratosphere over the last couple of weeks, ascending out of nowhere to become Steam's global top seller. Its legion of fans seem to be on a speedrun to "toxic community" status, and are already harassing the publisher of rival game Drug Dealer Simulator over a lawsuit that doesn't exist.

Schedule 1 mixing recipesSchedule 1 dealersSchedule 1 cheatsSchedule 1 bungalow setupSchedule 1 pseudo

Schedule 1 mixing recipes: The best combos
Schedule 1 dealers: Best customers and products
Schedule 1 cheats: Cheaters prosper
Schedule 1 bungalow setup: Big leagues
Schedule 1 pseudo: How to use this ingredient

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sim
Schedule 1 pawn shop - Mick standing behind the counter of the shop.

How to find and use the pawn shop in Schedule 1
Schedule 1 money laundering - The outside of the laundromat, next to the barbershop.

How to launder money in Schedule 1
Mizutsune, a fox-like leviathan monster, in Monster Hunter Wilds.

At last: Monster Hunter Wilds is willing to kick my ass
See more latest
Most Popular
Drug Dealer Simulator 2 screenshot
'There is no lawsuit' against Schedule I: As negative Steam reviews pile up, Drug Dealer Simulator publisher makes a public plea for peace
A young man looking at something in a dark room
Balatro creator LocalThunk is throwing his weight around to make sure Blue Prince gets some love at The Game Awards: 'Geoff my man I better see Blue Prince as a GOTY nominee'
fortnite shohei ohtani skin
Battle royale interest is shrinking but Fortnite has a larger slice of the pie than ever, according to new industry report
Bongo CAT has a duck for a HAT
One of the biggest games on Steam right now is Bongo Cat, a cat with a hat who smacks your Windows taskbar like a bongo drum when you type
A magnifying glass looking at a note and a photo of a woman in a dark room
Blue Prince is currently the best-reviewed game of 2025
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
YouTube is conducting a 'platform-wide review' after mistakenly hitting Balatro videos with an age restriction for gambling content
Gordon Freeeman and Alyx Vance from Half-Life 2.
Half-Life 2's 2003 beta reveals the mystery behind a City 17 river that once led players to the foot of the Citadel
Diablo 4 demon character Lilith looks down at the camera with orange light shining behind her
Diablo 4's roadmap reveals this year our console brothers and sisters will finally get keyboard-and-mouse support
Garett approaching a sheep
'Redstone genius' Mumbo Jumbo was originally meant to make 'a bunch of crazy booby traps' for A Minecraft Movie, but they were all cut from the film
Two rising ronin facing each other
Team Ninja says 'we sincerely apologize' for Rise of the Ronin's PC version being a mess, promises imminent fixes