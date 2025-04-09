Players are breaking the physics of Schedule 1 to escape the cops and explore the sky
Excuse me while I kiss the sky.
In a game as janky as drug-dealer sim Schedule 1, you just know some players will find a way to explore beyond the limits of what should be possible. Take this footage posted by @imrags for instance, which shows that the memelord Breaking Bad 'em up can become a kind of Keystone Cops Doom Eternal where you platform onto rooftops to get away from the fuzz.
That jump-boost works by spamming the spacebar while pressed up against any object with an incline, whether a car or stairs or a convenient rock. But that's only the beginning of what's possible.
You can also "store" jumps by standing underneath something that prevents you from jumping. Climbing onto the bench at a bus station, or just standing in a doorway should be enough. Walk out into the open again and all those jumps will trigger at once, letting you access rooftops or just chill in the skybox.
For more control over your height, try prop jumping. Hop onto an object you can pick up by pressing E, like a trash can, then jump while looking down and pressing E repeatedly. You'll be able to pick up the object while you're in the air, jump off it again, pull it up behind you, and bootstrap your way to heaven.
Finally, while you're up there, try skateboard gliding. If you're on a skateboard in the sky, rather than falling you'll saunter vaguely downwards, riding your skateboard back to a safe landing. Here's a perfect example, performed to a chill soundtrack by Pearl Jam.
Schedule 1 has enjoyed its own leap into the stratosphere over the last couple of weeks, ascending out of nowhere to become Steam's global top seller. Its legion of fans seem to be on a speedrun to "toxic community" status, and are already harassing the publisher of rival game Drug Dealer Simulator over a lawsuit that doesn't exist.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
