How to knock down bird nests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

You'll find lots of bird nests when you first start playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 . It seems like every time you walk through a forest, you come out the other end with around ten or so new ones marked on your map. Before you get a ranged weapon like a crossbow or bow, however, you might be wondering how to knock them down and plunder their contents.

While nests contain eggs, they also have a chance to contain a lockpick, a sword part like a handguard, or sometimes even jewellery. So, I'll explain how to knock down bird nests if you don't have a ranged weapon or don't fancy wasting arrows and bolts.

How to knock down bird nests without a ranged weapon

Once you have a crossbow or bow, knocking down bird nests will be easy, but in the early game you won't immediately have either. The best way to knock down a bird nest is by throwing rocks. If you press C to enter stealth mode, you can throw rocks to distract guards by pressing G. Turns out, just as these rocks can hit people, they can also knock down bird nests if you throw them right.

Aim slightly above the bird nest as shown in the clip above and then press G to hurl a rock. Since you have infinite rocks, you can also just keep throwing them if you miss. This will save you using arrows or bolts early on, and will mean you can knock down nests before you find a bow or crossbow, which is when they're most useful.

As mentioned, bird nests can contain lockpicks and are one of the best ways to get them early on, but they can also have sword parts for blacksmithing, and sometimes even jewellery—basically a selection of shiny things the bird has collected.