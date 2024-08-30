All Honkai: Star Rail codes from the 2.5 livestream

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes are here, dropping alongside the regular special program that previews everything set to arrive in the upcoming version. For those who are new to the game, miHoYo broadcasts a stream in advance of each regular update, showcasing the new characters, events, and narrative quests set to arrive. And, as a little incentive to tune in, they also drop three codes during the stream.

The new characters this time around look to be Feixiao, Lingsha, and Moze. The first is a wind hunt five-star, the second is fire abundance five-star, and the third is a lightning hunt four-star. We'll also likely get some reruns for recent Penacony characters.

As always, I'll include each code below as it drops during the livestream as well as how to redeem them lower down the page. Since these codes usually expire within a day, make sure to grab them if you want them.

Honkai: Star Rail codes—All current livestream Stellar Jade

DB3FKWZ4NUG7 - 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits

- 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 credits NB2W2XZ46VJT - 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler's Guide 2BKWKEHL6DJX - 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

There are two ways to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, but you'll first have to unlock the mailbox by completing the "A Moment of Peace" Trailblaze mission. Once that's done, here's how to do it in-game:

Open the game

Enter the phone menu

Click the three dots next to your character portrait

Choose the redemption code option

Type or paste in your code and click redeem

Claim your rewards from your mailbox

And how to do it online:

Head to the Honkai: Star Rail redemption site

Enter your details and select your server

Type or paste a code into the box

Get your rewards from the mailbox in-game