All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.5 livestream
Snag the latest livestream Primogems before they expire.
The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes are here, and with them, the opportunity to gather a few extra Primogems that you can use to wish on characters in the upcoming version. As always, the special program details everything happening in the next update of Genshin Impact, including events, new characters, and even quality of life changes to the game.
This time around it looks like we're getting a new Geo character in Fontaine seamstress, Chiori, and we'll get the usual reruns for older five-star characters. According to predictions, it's most likely to be Albedo, Arataki Itto, Kazuha, and Neuvillette. I'll add each livestream code to the list as it drops during the special program—be sure to redeem them as soon as possible since these usually expire within a day.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- DAKTDBWTZTYR - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore
- AT3BDSWTYBKD - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
- 5TKAUAWAGBJR - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
Once you've got your Genshin codes, there are two different ways that you can redeem them, provided you're Adventure Rank 10. The first is through the game itself:
- Open Genshin Impact
- Enter the in-game menu
- Click '"Settings" then "Account"
- Select "Redeem now" and enter your code
- Head to the mailbox to claim your rewards
The second is via the official code redemption site:
- Open the miHoYo code site
- Log into your account and choose your region
- Copy and paste a code from the list into the box and click redeem
- Grab the rewards from your mailbox
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
