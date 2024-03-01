All Genshin Impact codes from the 4.5 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes are here, and with them, the opportunity to gather a few extra Primogems that you can use to wish on characters in the upcoming version. As always, the special program details everything happening in the next update of Genshin Impact, including events, new characters, and even quality of life changes to the game.

This time around it looks like we're getting a new Geo character in Fontaine seamstress, Chiori, and we'll get the usual reruns for older five-star characters. According to predictions, it's most likely to be Albedo, Arataki Itto, Kazuha, and Neuvillette. I'll add each livestream code to the list as it drops during the special program—be sure to redeem them as soon as possible since these usually expire within a day.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

DAKTDBWTZTYR - 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ore AT3BDSWTYBKD - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit 5TKAUAWAGBJR - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Once you've got your Genshin codes, there are two different ways that you can redeem them, provided you're Adventure Rank 10. The first is through the game itself:

Open Genshin Impact

Enter the in-game menu

Click '"Settings" then "Account"

Select "Redeem now" and enter your code

Head to the mailbox to claim your rewards

The second is via the official code redemption site: