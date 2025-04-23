How to break blue rocks in Clair Obsur: Expedition 33

You likely will have spied some blue rocks while exploring the continent in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These Paint Spikes, as they're actually known, often block secret routes and treasure you can claim, but first you have to unlock the upgrade that lets you break them. Bad news, too, this upgrade isn't on the main path. Instead, it's the reward for an optional quest, so it's possible to miss it entirely.

If you're here looking for how to get past the blue rocks on the overworld map—these are different from paint spikes—you'll be able to do this once you unlock Esquie in the main story, so just keep on progressing. Otherwise, here's how to get the upgrade that lets you break Paint Spikes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to break Paint Spikes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You need to find four of Sastro's lost Gestral kids to break Paint Spikes (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

To break Paint Spikes, you'll need the Paint Break upgrade, which you can get from Sastro for rescuing four of his lost Gestral kids. Sastro appears in your camp shortly after you visit the Gestral Village in the main story, but his quest to track down lost Gestrals is entirely optional. To find Sastro, you need to:

From the main campfire, head towards the entrance to the clearing where the Curator hangs out Take a left here instead Take another left into a clearing with a Paint Spike in it where Sastro should be hanging out

the main story. He's easy to recognise either way, since he's a big Gestral wearing a chef's hat. As you find his lost kids—locations in the linked guide above—he'll give you rewards, and after you track down four, you'll get Paint Break.

You can find Paint Spikes all over the continent (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

To use Paint Break, you simply have to press the right-shoulder button on controller, since it's an upgrade to the ability you usually use to begin combat with an enemy. Most Paint Spikes contain items, but some block hidden routes which contain tougher Chromatic bosses and even special loot such as pictos.

If you're looking for a place to try it out, head back to the Jar in the starting Spring Meadows area, since there's a secret route blocked by a Paint Spike right next to him.