How to break blue rocks in Clair Obsur: Expedition 33
You need to unlock a special upgrade to destroy these Paint Spikes.
You likely will have spied some blue rocks while exploring the continent in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These Paint Spikes, as they're actually known, often block secret routes and treasure you can claim, but first you have to unlock the upgrade that lets you break them. Bad news, too, this upgrade isn't on the main path. Instead, it's the reward for an optional quest, so it's possible to miss it entirely.
If you're here looking for how to get past the blue rocks on the overworld map—these are different from paint spikes—you'll be able to do this once you unlock Esquie in the main story, so just keep on progressing. Otherwise, here's how to get the upgrade that lets you break Paint Spikes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
How to break Paint Spikes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
To break Paint Spikes, you'll need the Paint Break upgrade, which you can get from Sastro for rescuing four of his lost Gestral kids. Sastro appears in your camp shortly after you visit the Gestral Village in the main story, but his quest to track down lost Gestrals is entirely optional. To find Sastro, you need to:
- From the main campfire, head towards the entrance to the clearing where the Curator hangs out
- Take a left here instead
- Take another left into a clearing with a Paint Spike in it where Sastro should be hanging out
the main story. He's easy to recognise either way, since he's a big Gestral wearing a chef's hat. As you find his lost kids—locations in the linked guide above—he'll give you rewards, and after you track down four, you'll get Paint Break.
To use Paint Break, you simply have to press the right-shoulder button on controller, since it's an upgrade to the ability you usually use to begin combat with an enemy. Most Paint Spikes contain items, but some block hidden routes which contain tougher Chromatic bosses and even special loot such as pictos.
If you're looking for a place to try it out, head back to the Jar in the starting Spring Meadows area, since there's a secret route blocked by a Paint Spike right next to him.
Expedition 33 tips: Conquer the continent
Expedition 33 lost Gestrals: Runaway kids
Expedition 33 mime locations: Beat the buskers
Expedition 33 old key: What it opens
Expedition 33 weird pictos: Where to use them
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.