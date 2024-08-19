Black Myth: Wukong release time and release date

This summer has felt like a bit of a lull in the year's gaming release schedule so there are a lot of eyes on the Black: Myth Wukong release time. The Chinese mythology action RPG with Souls-ish qualities has enjoyed a good streak at the top of the list of most wishlisted games on Steam as everyone waits to see if it's the next big thing.

The reviews so far have been quite positive, including our own Black Myth: Wukong review in which Tyler Colp says it "blossoms with an eccentric cast of characters and expressive combat all wrapped up in the rich world of its source material." It's not exactly a Soulslike game, with a combat system that focuses on stances instead of new weapons and a more compact level design that sends you into boss fights with less exploration between them. "Wukong is its own beast," Colp also said.

If that all sounds like just what you need to cap a quiet summer of gaming, here's when you can actually get started with Wukong.

When is the Black Myth: Wukong release time?

(Image credit: Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong launches at 7pm Pacific on Monday, August 19. Game Science has been promoting the date August 20 because for a majority of the world that global launch time is actually on Tuesday, but in the Americas it will still be Monday night. You can see what that equates to in your local time or when that global launch time is happening in other time zones below:

7 pm PDT (Los Angeles)

10 pm EDT (New York)

11 pm BRT (São Paulo)

3 am, August 20 BST (London)

4 am, August 20 CEST (Berlin)

12 pm, August 20 AEST (Sydney)

2 pm, August 20 NZST (Auckland)