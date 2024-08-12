Everything you need to know about Black Myth: Wukong

If there's one thing I know, it's that Souls fans never get tired of punishment, and Black Myth: Wukong sure looks like it's going to dole out plenty in some very pretty, very difficult boss fights. Black Myth has been hotly anticipated, rocking up to the #1 spot on the list of Steam's most wishlisted games (right above that other highly yearned for soulslike Hollow Knight: Sillksong).

This upcoming action RPG from Game Science is based on Chinese mythology and 16th century novel Journey to the West where you'll play as the Destined One (who might be monkey king Sun Wukong, or inhabiting the body of Wukong, or being told about the past adventures of Wukong? The specifics of the story aren't exactly clear). Get up to speed on what you need to know about Black Myth before it launches with the latest trailers, the release date, and a quick breakdown of how much like a Souls game it actually is.

Black Myth: Wukong launches on Monday, August 19 on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60/£50. Game Science has been promoting the date August 20, but for those of us in the western hemisphere that's going to actually be Monday night, not Tuesday.

Check out the final Black Myth: Wukong trailer

Black Myth: Wukong - Final Trailer | Launching August 20, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

After a certain amount of cinematic preamble, the final trailer for Black Myth kicks into combat at the 1-minute mark. You can spot a lot of its slashing, dodging, and magical transformation abilities in there.

Who's Wukong and what's Journey to the West?

Journey to the West is a classic Chinese fantasy novel about the pilgrimage of a Buddhist monk, accompanied by several companions including the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. It's an immense collection of folk tales, weighing in at around 2000 pages in total. That's a lot to read before Black Myth: Wukong comes out if you want to familiarize yourself with the story, but Game Science has said it wants its take to be accessible to western players who aren't as intimately clued into the tale as many Chinese players will be. There are loads of adaptations, but here are a few condensed options you could fit in before Black Myth launches:

1964 Chinese animated film Havoc in Heaven

2013 adventure game Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

The two-part '90s film adaptation A Chinese Odyssey starring Stephen Chow of Kung Fu Hustle fame (it's on Netflix)

Is Black Myth a soulslike game?

(Image credit: Game Science)

From what we've played, Black Myth: Wukong is a boss rush game. Whether or not you want to call it a "soulslike" depends on how much of a purist you are. It's definitely an action RPG with prominent boss fights, limited health restoration, and the expectation that you're going to be dying and returning to the same brutal battles several times before all's said and done. That final trailer above definitely does have a very Souls-style pace to it.

Here are a few quick facts about playing that Morgan Park highlighted after getting hands on with a Black Myth: Wukong preview :

✅ Like Souls Big boss fights

Light attack and heavy attack combos

Lots of dodging

Heal with a limited-use flask



❌ Not Souls Only one actual weapon, the staff

Singleplayer only, no co-op or invasions

Shapeshifting into alternate forms

Light attacks build Focus Points instead of spending stamina

Exploration between bosses is minimal

Is Black Myth: Wukong going to be on Game Pass?

Maybe, but probably not until its delayed Xbox version launches.

"We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms," Game Science says . "We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards."

Currently, Black Myth does not appear as an upcoming game on Xbox Game Pass or on PC Game Pass. Game Science has not said anything about Game Pass one way or the other.

Here are the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements:

(Image credit: Game Science)

Minimum

Processor: Core i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1600

Core i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1600 GPU: GeForce GTX 1060/RX 580

GeForce GTX 1060/RX 580 VRAM: 6GB

6GB RAM: 16GM

16GM Storage: 130GB (HDD supported)

Recommended

Processor: Core i7-9700/Ryzen 5 5500

Core i7-9700/Ryzen 5 5500 GPU: GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6700XT/Arc A750

GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6700XT/Arc A750 VRAM: 6GB

6GB RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 130GB (SSD)

Full Ray Tracing on Ultra