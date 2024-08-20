How to help the drunk pig in Black Myth: Wukong

Helping out the drunk pig in chapter two of Black Myth: Wukong might be low on your priorities list, but it's actually one of the most important quests in the Yellow Wind Ridge area. Though the pig demands you get him more hooch, your real objective is actually to sober him up, and for that you'll need a specific item.

Once sobered, you'll also need to track down some food before you can complete his questline. Just like ringing the bells in chapter one, this quest is closely linked with this region's secret, so it's well worth pursuing. All that said, here's how to help the drunk pig.

Where to find the Sobering Stone

Image 1 of 2 You'll need to give the pig a Sobering Stone (Image credit: GameScience) He'll leave for Crouching Tiger Temple to find some food (Image credit: GameScience)

To sober up the pig you're going to need an appropriately named Sobering Stone. There are two ways to get one in the Yellow Wind Ridge:

Buy one from the Man-in-Stone: If you complete the Man-in-Stone quest, you can purchase a Sobering Stone from him once he becomes a vendor

If you complete the Man-in-Stone quest, you can purchase a Sobering Stone from him once he becomes a vendor Find one in Windrest Hamlet: You can find a Sobering Stone inside a smashable pot in the Windrest Hamlet beyond the Crouching Tiger Temple. You'll need to head here either way to acquire Keenness of Tiger and progress through the region. From the Windrest Bridge Keeper's Shrine, enter the village, turn left up the stairs, then turn right up a second set of stairs with a shielded rat enemy. To your left you'll see a spitting enemy and next to it, an undead in a doorway with the smashable pot just beyond.

Deliver the Sobering Stone to the pig and he'll thank you before heading off to find some food.

Where to find a Jade Lotus

Image 1 of 3 You'll need to bring a Jade Lotus to the pig (Image credit: GameScience) There are plenty of Jade Lotuses in the Forest of Wolves and Bamboo Grove (Image credit: GameScience) He'll offer some cryptic clues about the Realm of Gold as reward (Image credit: GameScience)

The next place you find the drunk pig is at the Crouching Tiger Temple. From the Temple Entrance Keeper's Shrine, climb the stairs and take the second right to spot him sitting against a wall. He'll request that you find him a Jade Lotus in the Yellow Wind Ridge to eat.

It's unclear whether the lotus needs to come from that region, but if so you can find one in the pool in the Earth Wolf boss arena in Sandgate Village. There are also plenty of Jade Lotuses in the Black Wind Mountain region if you look in the rivers of the Forest of Wolves and Bamboo Grove.

Bring him the lotus and he'll give you some rather cryptic details about the Realm of Gold and a special gold piece he's going to use in a certain place, though he doesn't tell you where.

Fighting the Yellow-Robed Squire

Image 1 of 3 Head back to his original location to confront the pig as the Yellow-Robed Squire (Image credit: GameScience) Follow him through the door after you defeat him (Image credit: GameScience) Complete the secret area to get the Wind Tamer vessel (Image credit: GameScience)

If you head back to where you originally found the drunk pig, you'll now spot him standing near to the big double door in the area. As you get close, he'll angrily demand to know why you have his brother's gold piece and will attack you as the Yellow-Robed Squire boss.

Presumably the pig is talking about the Arhat's Gold Piece item you get by defeating the First Prince of the Flowing Sands, the implication being that the giant rat ate his brother. Either way, if this is the case, you might have to defeat that boss first before the pig appears here as the Yellow-Robed Squire.

Defeat the pig and he'll run away through the double doors, bidding you to follow him. Interact with the door and you'll find yourself in the Secret: Kingdom of Sahali area. Just like the Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple in chapter one, this is the Obsession for chapter two. There are a couple of bosses here, plus some chests to open.

Completing this Obsession will also get you the Wind Tamer vessel, which comes in pretty handy during the final boss of the Yellow Wind Ridge.