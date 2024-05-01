The PC game releases we're most excited about in May
Plus events, updates, and other PC gaming happenings to look out for this month.
May's a pretty stacked month for PC gaming: We just ended April with some exciting new early access games in Rotwood, Manor Lords, and Gray Zone Warfare, and the trend continues this month with games like Abiotic Factor, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Hades 2. (The latter doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but it's supposed to be soon.)
Later in the month there are some big releases like space RTS Homeworld 3, and sprinkled throughout May you'll find cool-looking stuff like PS1-style horror game Crow Country and trippy metroidvania Animal Well. More on all those below.
For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, see our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games. There's some interesting stuff coming in June, including the early access release of Sims competitor Life by You, and it's also Videogame Announcement Month (formerly known as E3), which means we'll be back with another PC Gaming Show—the 10th one, even!
May's big PC release dates
Abiotic Factor | May 2 (early access)
I love the idea of this game: Basically, you're in Black Mesa, but rather than a Gordon Freeman type, you're one of the poor regular scientists who has to use their wits to survive the chaos of a supernatural laboratory.
Indika | May 2
A bleak, comic adventure game about a misfit Russian nun's encounter with the devil—in his Indika review, Shaun called it "a bizarre, confronting and darkly funny descent into hell."
Hades 2 | TBA (early access)
The Hades 2 technical test is over, but Supergiant's sexy mythological roguelike's early access release was said to be following "relatively soon after"—it could drop any day now, then.
V Rising | May 8
The vampire survival game leaves early access after two years. The 1.0 update adds a new endgame zone and promises UI improvements for the PvP and PvE game, which sees players raise castles and harvest the blood of villagers.
Homeworld 3 | May 13
Over 20 years after Homeworld 2, the classic sci-fi RTS series gets another sequel. I know I should be thinking about all the tactical space combat we're gonna do, but I'm mainly thinking about tactical looking-at-cool-space-stuff. Check out those nebulas.
The Rogue Prince of Persia | May 14 (early access)
Ubisoft tapped Dead Cells developer Evil Empire to make this 2D Prince of Persia roguelite, and I quite liked what I played of it in a brief remote demo session.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 | May 21
The sequel to 2017 psychological hack-'n'-slasher Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice promises "a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland." A nice chill time for a sunny summer day!
May events and happenings
- Diablo 4's fourth season starts May 14
- Starfield is getting a big update on May 15; it's on a Steam beta branch now
- Akuma arrives in Street Fighter 6 on May 22; he looks pretty mad as usual
- Summer Game Fest is next month, and the PC Gaming Show will be back
More games releasing in May
- May 2 — Foundry - Automation game like Satisfactory (Steam)
- May 2 — MotoGP 24 - Bike racing (Steam)
- May 2 — Undead Inc - Bioweapon lab simulator (Steam)
- May 7 — Heading Out - Open road adventure game (Steam)
- May 9 — Animal Well - Surreal metroidvania (Steam)
- May 9 — Crow Country - PS1-style horror (Steam)
- May 9 — Little Kitty, Big City - Cute cat adventure game (Steam)
- May 10 — Gatekeeper - Sci-fi roguelite (Steam)
- May 10 — Songs of Conquest - Turn-based fantasy strategy RPG (Steam)
- May 14 — Braid, Anniversary Edition - Puzzle game remaster (Steam)
- May 14 — Dread Delusion - Old-school open world RPG (Steam)
- May 15 — Men of War 2 - World War 2 RTS (Steam)
- May 15 — Baladins - Co-op RPG (Steam)
- May 16 — Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Sony's samurai port (Steam)
- May 16 — Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - Surreal puzzle game (Steam)
- May 16 — Robobeat - First-person rhythm shooter (Steam)
- May 16 — Norland - Medieval colony sim (Steam)
- May 21 — Paper Trail - Folding puzzles (Steam)
- May 21 — Synergy - Sci-fi ecology city builder (Steam)
- May 23 — Crown Wars: The Black Prince - Medieval tactics game (Steam)
- May 23 — Duck Detective: The Secret Salami - Poultry PI adventure (Steam)
- May 23 — Hauntii - Glowing underworld adventure (Steam)
- May 23 — Songs of Silence - RTS with turn-based management (Steam)
- May 23 — World of Goo 2 - Slimy physics puzzle sequel (Epic)
- May 29 — Capes - turn-based superhero tactics (Steam)
- May 30 — SKALD: Against the Black Priory - Retro party-based RPG (Steam)
- May 31 — F1 24 - Formula One racing game (Steam)
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.