The PC game releases we're most excited about in May

May's a pretty stacked month for PC gaming: We just ended April with some exciting new early access games in Rotwood, Manor Lords, and Gray Zone Warfare, and the trend continues this month with games like Abiotic Factor, The Rogue Prince of Persia, and Hades 2. (The latter doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but it's supposed to be soon.)

Later in the month there are some big releases like space RTS Homeworld 3, and sprinkled throughout May you'll find cool-looking stuff like PS1-style horror game Crow Country and trippy metroidvania Animal Well. More on all those below.

For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, see our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games. There's some interesting stuff coming in June, including the early access release of Sims competitor Life by You, and it's also Videogame Announcement Month (formerly known as E3), which means we'll be back with another PC Gaming Show—the 10th one, even!

Abiotic Factor | May 2 (early access)

I love the idea of this game: Basically, you're in Black Mesa, but rather than a Gordon Freeman type, you're one of the poor regular scientists who has to use their wits to survive the chaos of a supernatural laboratory.

Indika | May 2

A bleak, comic adventure game about a misfit Russian nun's encounter with the devil—in his Indika review, Shaun called it "a bizarre, confronting and darkly funny descent into hell."

Hades 2 | TBA (early access)

The Hades 2 technical test is over, but Supergiant's sexy mythological roguelike's early access release was said to be following "relatively soon after"—it could drop any day now, then.

V Rising | May 8

The vampire survival game leaves early access after two years. The 1.0 update adds a new endgame zone and promises UI improvements for the PvP and PvE game, which sees players raise castles and harvest the blood of villagers.

Homeworld 3 | May 13

Over 20 years after Homeworld 2, the classic sci-fi RTS series gets another sequel. I know I should be thinking about all the tactical space combat we're gonna do, but I'm mainly thinking about tactical looking-at-cool-space-stuff. Check out those nebulas.

The Rogue Prince of Persia | May 14 (early access)

Ubisoft tapped Dead Cells developer Evil Empire to make this 2D Prince of Persia roguelite, and I quite liked what I played of it in a brief remote demo session.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 | May 21

The sequel to 2017 psychological hack-'n'-slasher Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice promises "a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland." A nice chill time for a sunny summer day!

May events and happenings

More games releasing in May

May 2 — Foundry - Automation game like Satisfactory (Steam)

- Automation game like Satisfactory (Steam) May 2 — MotoGP 24 - Bike racing (Steam)

- Bike racing (Steam) May 2 — Undead Inc - Bioweapon lab simulator (Steam)

- Bioweapon lab simulator (Steam) May 7 — Heading Out - Open road adventure game (Steam)

- Open road adventure game (Steam) May 9 — Animal Well - Surreal metroidvania (Steam)

- Surreal metroidvania (Steam) May 9 — Crow Country - PS1-style horror (Steam)

- PS1-style horror (Steam) May 9 — Little Kitty, Big City - Cute cat adventure game (Steam)

- Cute cat adventure game (Steam) May 10 — Gatekeeper - Sci-fi roguelite (Steam)

- Sci-fi roguelite (Steam) May 10 — Songs of Conquest - Turn-based fantasy strategy RPG (Steam)

- Turn-based fantasy strategy RPG (Steam) May 14 — Braid, Anniversary Edition - Puzzle game remaster (Steam)

- Puzzle game remaster (Steam) May 14 — Dread Delusion - Old-school open world RPG (Steam)

- Old-school open world RPG (Steam) May 15 — Men of War 2 - World War 2 RTS (Steam)

- World War 2 RTS (Steam) May 15 — Baladins - Co-op RPG (Steam)

- Co-op RPG (Steam) May 16 — Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Sony's samurai port (Steam)

- Sony's samurai port (Steam) May 16 — Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - Surreal puzzle game (Steam)

- Surreal puzzle game (Steam) May 16 — Robobeat - First-person rhythm shooter (Steam)

- First-person rhythm shooter (Steam) May 16 — Norland - Medieval colony sim (Steam)

- Medieval colony sim (Steam) May 21 — Paper Trail - Folding puzzles (Steam)

- Folding puzzles (Steam) May 21 — Synergy - Sci-fi ecology city builder (Steam)

- Sci-fi ecology city builder (Steam) May 23 — Crown Wars: The Black Prince - Medieval tactics game (Steam)

- Medieval tactics game (Steam) May 23 — Duck Detective: The Secret Salami - Poultry PI adventure (Steam)

- Poultry PI adventure (Steam) May 23 — Hauntii - Glowing underworld adventure (Steam)

- Glowing underworld adventure (Steam) May 23 — Songs of Silence - RTS with turn-based management (Steam)

- RTS with turn-based management (Steam) May 23 — World of Goo 2 - Slimy physics puzzle sequel (Epic)

- Slimy physics puzzle sequel (Epic) May 29 — Capes - turn-based superhero tactics (Steam)

- turn-based superhero tactics (Steam) May 30 — SKALD: Against the Black Priory - Retro party-based RPG (Steam)

- Retro party-based RPG (Steam) May 31 — F1 24 - Formula One racing game (Steam)