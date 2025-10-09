PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Battlefield 6

Plus, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, Dispatch, Dinolords, Baldur's Gate 2, Gunman Chronicles, Dying Light: The Beast, Borderlands 4, gaming laptops tested, and much more, too

PC Gamer magazine issue 415 Battlefield 6
This month, PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Battlefield 6 and discovers the all-out warfare FPS experience we've been waiting for. It's fair to say that the Battlefield series has had its ups and downs over the years, with the nadir being the buggy and broken Battlefield 2042. But, in Battlefield 6, the series has returned to form gloriously, and we've got the world-exclusive insider scoop, having played the game for hours and spoken to key devs about what gamers can expect.

PC Gamer magazine
Issue 415 UK / 403 US
We've got two more top features in this issue of the magazine, too. First up, on the landmark 25th anniversary of Baldur's Gate 2, we speak with the developers about crafting the seminal fantasy RPG and its incredible legacy. Baldur's Gate 2's impact on PC gaming is so profound that it can still be felt and seen in many games released today, in 2025, and this feature is the ultimate celebration of that remarkable achievement. A must-read for RPG fans.

Then, secondly, PC Gamer digs into the history of Valve's forgotten FPS game, Gunman Chronicles. Released back in 2000, Gunman Chronicles delivered a unique world filled with dinosaurs, aliens, and space cowboys. However, today the game cannot be legally purchased, even on Steam, despite being owned by Valve. To find out what it was like to make the game, as well as why the game is currently AWOL, PC Gamer speaks directly to its lead designer and discovers an interesting and messy tale.

Cover feature: Battlefield 6

PC Gamer magazine issue 415: Battlefield 6

Written by: Jake Tucker

Magazine exclusive: Until November 4th

What's in this month's cover story: PC Gamer not only plays Battlefield 6 extensively, getting hands-on with each of its classes, but also speaks in detail with key members of the development team about their design journey and what the new game offers to PC gamers.

Secondary features: Baldur's Gate 2 and Gunman Chronicles

PC Gamer magazine issue 415: Battlefield 6
Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn

Written by: Robert Zak

What's in this feature: On the 25th anniversary of Baldur's Gate 2 launching, PC Gamer speaks to key members of the development team, including industry legend David Gaider, about what it was like creating the now legendary fantasy RPG, as well as its immense impact on the gaming industry. For any fan of the fantasy RPG genre, this is a must-read celebration of a legendary game.

Additional content in this month's issue

