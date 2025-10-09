PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Battlefield 6

This month, PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Battlefield 6 and discovers the all-out warfare FPS experience we've been waiting for. It's fair to say that the Battlefield series has had its ups and downs over the years, with the nadir being the buggy and broken Battlefield 2042. But, in Battlefield 6, the series has returned to form gloriously, and we've got the world-exclusive insider scoop, having played the game for hours and spoken to key devs about what gamers can expect.



We've got two more top features in this issue of the magazine, too. First up, on the landmark 25th anniversary of Baldur's Gate 2, we speak with the developers about crafting the seminal fantasy RPG and its incredible legacy. Baldur's Gate 2's impact on PC gaming is so profound that it can still be felt and seen in many games released today, in 2025, and this feature is the ultimate celebration of that remarkable achievement. A must-read for RPG fans.

Then, secondly, PC Gamer digs into the history of Valve's forgotten FPS game, Gunman Chronicles. Released back in 2000, Gunman Chronicles delivered a unique world filled with dinosaurs, aliens, and space cowboys. However, today the game cannot be legally purchased, even on Steam, despite being owned by Valve. To find out what it was like to make the game, as well as why the game is currently AWOL, PC Gamer speaks directly to its lead designer and discovers an interesting and messy tale.

Cover feature: Battlefield 6

Written by: Jake Tucker

Magazine exclusive: Until November 4th

What's in this month's cover story: PC Gamer not only plays Battlefield 6 extensively, getting hands-on with each of its classes, but also speaks in detail with key members of the development team about their design journey and what the new game offers to PC gamers.

Secondary features: Baldur's Gate 2 and Gunman Chronicles

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn Written by: Robert Zak What's in this feature: On the 25th anniversary of Baldur's Gate 2 launching, PC Gamer speaks to key members of the development team, including industry legend David Gaider, about what it was like creating the now legendary fantasy RPG, as well as its immense impact on the gaming industry. For any fan of the fantasy RPG genre, this is a must-read celebration of a legendary game. (Image credit: Future) Gunman Chronicles Written by: Rick Lane What's in this feature: Back in 2000, Valve released Gunman Chronicles, an FPS built on the original Half-Life engine. Today, despite the IP being owned by one of the gaming industry's biggest players, Gunman Chronicles is not listed on any store and cannot be legally bought. In this feature, PC Gamer investigates this digital fossil's fate, speaking directly to its original director.

Additional content in this month's issue

LEAD PREVIEW Hell Let Loose: Vietnam PC Gamer exclusively plays Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, the gripping new 50 versus 50 multiplayer military sim from Expression Games, as well as speaks to its devs. LEAD REVIEW Dying Light: The Beast Check Amazon Check Walmart Dying Light: The Beast, the violent new zombie survival FPS from Techland, gets the official PC Gamer review treatment. Is it a return to form for this much-loved series? MOD SPOTLIGHT Star Wars Genesis Get the inside scoop on this exciting and ambitious new Starfield total conversion mod, which impressively injects Star Wars into Bethesda's space-based RPG. REINSTALL Pillars of Eternity $7.13 at Amazon Check Walmart Obsidian's legendary love letter to the Infinity Engine fantasy RPGs of old gets reappraised in this month's issue. Is this the most long-burn RPG of all time? DIARY Oblivion Remastered The misadventures of Oblivion Remastered's foremost illusionist, Crispin the Preposterous, continue with nude confrontations with angry ghost minotaurs. SPECIAL REPORT Hollow Knight: Silksong Check Amazon Check Walmart Our special report this month acts as a deepdive into the difficulty of picking a new game's release date, and the perils that can come from any delays. THE BUILD Maximum airflow Learn how to craft this stunning, airflow-maximised gaming rig, which comes loaded with a Ryzen 9 9900X processor and RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. HARDWARE GROUP TEST Gaming laptops $468.52 at Dell $479.79 at Walmart $561.37 at Amazon $659.99 at HP US The PC Gamer hardware lab puts six of today's best gaming laptops through their paces, benchmarking and testing them for power, speed, and performance. ...and more! Now Playing: The PC Gamer team write about their adventures in Makeroom, Ragnarok M: Classic, Against the Storm, and Zexion. They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews Judgement, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and Syberia. How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to mastering Hollow Knight: Silksong and surviving Pharloom.

How many issues are in an annual subscription?

13 issues a year, including a special holiday issue in late December.

What's the difference between the UK and US versions of the magazine?

The UK edition of PC Gamer magazine has a slightly higher page count than the US edition, with extra content available.

Are PC Gamer subscriptions available outside the US/UK?

Yes, we ship PC Gamer magazine to many countries around the world. For a full list of destinations, please visit Magazines Direct.

