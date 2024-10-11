How to make Sweet and Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Sweet and Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley is easier than it sounds. Both recipes revolve around one main ingredient, herring, which is super easy to catch and the rest can either be foraged or farmed. If you've got access to onions, herbs, and lemons, then you've basically got both recipes on lockdown. You just need to throw the right bits into a pot.

A lot of the time, cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is trial and error. I've spent more time than I like to admit aimlessly throwing ingredients into a pot and hoping I make something good—probably wasting a lot of valuable ingredients in the process. So, knowing how to utilise what you have on hand and make dishes that could make you some money or be used to complete quests is very valuable. We've got the recipe for Sweet Herring and Pickled Herring so you can tick another of Disney Dreamlight Valley's recipes off your list.

Where to find ingredients for Sweet Herring and Pickled Herring

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Herring can be caught anywhere along Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are an incredibly common fish, so any time you see white ripples and bubbles in the water you're probably looking at a herring. Because of how common they are, herring are also one of the easiest fish to catch. As you reel them in, you'll only have to click twice to pull in a successful catch. Since they're needed for both of these recipes, stock up while you can.

Lemons and herbs used in the Pickled Herring recipe can both be foraged around the valley. Lemons grow on trees in either the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor, so you've got plenty of opportunity to find them. Herbs on the other hand can be found growing from the ground all over the valley. Luckily you don't need a specific herb, so anything you come across will do. Oregano and Basil tend to be the easiest herb to use for cooking since they can be found anywhere across the plaza or the Peaceful Meadow.

Onions are arguably the hardest ingredient to find, and you'll need one for each recipe. You can buy onion seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor, but you'll need to upgrade the stall to its second stage before they are available. Goofy will occasionally sell single onions at the stall, but this can be a pretty expensive way to get them. If you're growing your own, it's also important to know that onions take 1 hour and 15 minutes to grow, so you might be waiting around a while.

How to make Sweet Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Sweet Herring is a super easy meal to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley since you only need two ingredients. The recipe for Sweet Herring is:

1 Herring

1 Onion

Sweet Herring is a 2 star appetiser, so not quite as valuable as the pickled alternative. But, it still sells for 305 coins at Goofy's Stall, and will give you 723 energy when eaten. For how easy it is to make, given you've got easy access to onions, this is a great way to make some quick money if you need it.

How to make Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

To make Pickled Herring, you need a little more. Alongside your herring, you'll need to forage a lemon, farm an onion and forage one herb. This can be any of the herbs found around the valley, so if you're looking for a way to get rid of whatever you've got in storage, this is a great opportunity. The herb you use does not affect the recipe. I tend to go for oregano as it's the herb I come across most while I'm adventuring so I always have it on hand. The recipe for Pickled Herring is:

1 herring

1 lemon

1 onion

Any 1 herb (Oregano, Basil, Mint, Ginger)

Pickled Herring is a 4-star appetiser in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It can be sold at Goofy's Stall for 431 coins, or eaten if you need some energy. One meal will provide over 1742 energy, so if you're planning on doing some serious work in the valley then it's a great meal to have available.