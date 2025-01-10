If you want to bring out your inner Snow White, learning how to feed pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a must. Alongside owls and baby dragons, pegasus were added to Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of the Storybook Vale, so you'll only be able to find and feed them if you own the DLC.

Because of its exclusivity in the Storybook Vale DLC, Pegasus can be an elusive animal companion to track down. They aren't like rabbits or squirrels which will frequently run around the Plaza or Peaceful Meadow all day every day. Instead, you'll need to head to four specific locations within the Storybook Vale depending on which variation you want to befriend. When you have tracked them down though, here's what you need to do to start your friendship.

How to feed Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to feed pegasus +4 Star vegetable-based meals if you want to befriend them. Unlike a lot of animals that you can feed crops or forageables to, you need to put in some extra work for the winged horses. These dishes can be any +4 star meals including vegetables, like tasty salad, gazpacho, or greek pizza. We've tested these three, so we know for certain they can be used. You can always try cheffing something up with whatever is in your storage and seeing if that works too.



This unlock isn't instant either. You'll need to consistently feed your chosen pegasus for a number of days before you'll gain a new companion. Blue, yellow, and pink ponies need to be fed for three days, whereas the peach pegasus needs to be fed for four days. Make sure that you've got plenty of ingredients or meals cooked so you don't have to keep running back to Remy's restaurant or your house, and you'll gain a new friend in no time.

Where to find Pegasus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pegasus can only be found in the Storybook Vale DLC. Once you're in the Vale, you'll also need access to Mythopia. Four variations of pegasus spawn across Mythopia, so if you're not picky on which colour you'd like as your companion then you're free to wander around, but if you want to unlock a specific one then you'll need to know where to head. All information on the pegasus' whereabouts can be found under the critter tab in your collections menu just in case you ever forget where you're heading, but our table below also breaks it down.