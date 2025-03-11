Where to find sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

An essential material.

Player character and chococat sat next to a stick in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Knowing where to find sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is essential since you'll need them for almost every tool you'll need to craft during your time on the island. Luckily, because of how much you need them, they aren't exactly challenging to find. However, much like every other item you can collect around the island, you're limited to how many you can pick up in 24 hours.

Sticks can be found all over the island, but there are a few locations you should head first if you want to maximise your chances of finding them as quickly as possible, rather than aimlessly wandering around searching. If you're looking for a shortcut to craft your fishing rod or bug net, then here's where you can find sticks around the Seaside Resort.

Where to find sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The best place to find sticks is underneath palm trees and around fences. Much like finding rubber, sticks can be found all over but tend to stick to these areas. You can find between 25-30 sticks per day on Hello Kitty Island Adventure going off my experience, which tends to be more than enough for whatever tool you're desperate to craft. Especially considering the fishing pole and net require 10 sticks each, and you've got a decent amount of time between the quests that task you to craft them.

With that said, since the game follows a real time clock, if you hit your daily limit you'll have to wait until tomorrow if you want to gather any more. But you aren't just limited to foraging, and there are other ways you can get sticks. Going to your friend's island and collecting their sticks is also an option too, but there are a few ways to make the most of your own island before you do that.

Occasionally, islanders will reward you with sticks for completing quests, or sometimes in return for gifts depending on the character or as an additional reward when fishing. There's a possibility that you'll also receive sticks as a reward for completing Puzzle Caves around the map too. So, given you're constantly on the move and completing quests you're bound to find more than you need for your next big craft.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

