Disney Dreamlight Valley loves to bring new characters alongside its major content updates, and the Sew Delightful update welcomed Sally from the Nightmare Before Christmas. It's been a while since Jack Skellington made his debut, so it's about time his partner made her way to the valley. But if you're new to the game there's a lot that you need to do in preparation before you can unlock this character.

Given you have the Sew Delightful update already installed, you'll receive a letter in your mailbox giving you some vague clues as to how you can invite Sally to your valley. Before you can unlock Sally you need:

Level 10 friendship with Scar, Elsa, Moana, and Mickey

Merlin's Odds & Ends quest completed

Level 10 friendship with Jack Skellington

Mirabel's first friendship quest completed

Getting to level 10 friendship with Scar, Elsa, Moana, and Mickey is the prerequisite for the Merlin's Odds and Ends quest you need to have completed.. It's very late-game stuff, so if you're a new player it will be a while before you'll stumble across Sally. You'll also need a level 10 friendship with Jack Skellington, like how you needed level 10 friendship with Simba to unlock Timone and Pumba . You'll also need to have Mirabel's first friendship quest completed. Once you've done this, it's time to start the process of unlocking Sally.

How to unlock Sally in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you hit level 10 friendship with Jack Skellington, you'll get a second letter initiating the start of the unlock quest, "A Delightful Surprise." This letter explains that Kristoff and Anna have an infestation of spiders in their house which Jack wants you to capture and bring to him. Before you enter the house, you'll be prompted to speak to Kristoff, who explains that the same thing is happening in Vanellope, Remy, and Mirabel's houses.

When you enter Kristoff and Anna's castle, you'll see three spiderwebs scattered around. You'll collect them by interacting with them. When you take the spiderwebs back to Jack, he'll explain that the spiders are spelling a message but he needs more. So, head to Vanellope, Remy, and Mirabel's houses to collect the rest. There are three spiderwebs in each house, and due to their size, they are very easy to see from the moment you walk into the house. When you've collected them all, take them back to Jack.

He'll explain that Sally has sent the spiders and is trying to communicate with Jack from a different dimension, similar to unlocking Minnie Mouse which you do pretty early on in Dreamlight Valley's main story. As you can imagine, the next part of the quest is creating the portal to welcome Sally back into the valley. But, Jack asks you to create a potion to help the tired spiders before you can do that.

How to craft the Arachnid Rejuvenation potion

The Arachnid Rejuvenation potion is your final step toward unlocking Sally. To craft it, you'll need the following items:

1 x Empty Vial

1 x Blueberry Pie

4 x Red Bell Flower

4 x Night Shard

6 x Cotton

8 x Mushroom

An empty vial can be crafted with three glass, and a blueberry pie requires a blueberry, one wheat, and one butter. These are the hardest parts to collect of this potion since they need a little more than items found around the valley. Once they are out of the way, you can focus on growing cotton or foraging mushrooms from the Glade of Trust and Bell Flowers from the Forest of Valor.

Once you've crafted your potion, take it to Jack Skellington and he'll add some other bits to it just to make sure it works. He'll then ask you to drop it in the cauldron in his house, which will immediately trigger the 'Welcome Sally' cutscene. If you meet her by the well in the Plaza, she'll call for Jack and you can watch them both reunite. Then, you'll finally invite Sally to your valley.