Best Black Ops 6 XM4 loadout and class setup

The first weapon you’re likely to use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the XM4, a jack-of-all-trades assault rifle. While it’s the default gun, don’t mistake its easy access for weakness. In fact, the best Black Ops 6 XM4 loadout is one of the strongest builds in the entire game, with great recoil control, rate of fire, and damage.

Sure, the XM4 might not be the best long-range rifle or close-range dueller, but it makes up for it by being surprisingly good at everything. This is definitely one of the best Black Ops 6 weapon loadouts that you can use. But how do you kit it out? Well, here’s the perfect XM4 build, alongside great perks, Wildcard, and more.

Best Black Ops 6 XM4 loadout

The best Black Ops 6 XM4 loadout is:

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The choice of optic is largely down to personal preference, though the Merlin Reflex, Volzhskiy Reflex, and Merlin Mini all offer great visibility when aiming down sights.

Thanks to the Gunfighter Wildcard, you can deck out the XM4 with tons of attachments that take its base lethality to the next level. Firstly, the Suppressor will keep you off the radar when firing, which is great for staying hidden while flanking. If you’re not one for subtlety, then use the Compensator instead for added vertical recoil control.

On that note, the Vertical Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil while the Recoil Springs improve both vertical and horizontal control. In other words, your XM4 is effectively a laser beam with a sub-300ms time-to-kill value.

Next, the Commando Grip and Light Stock improve the overall handling and mobility of the XM4, letting you go toe to toe with SMGs in close range and ensuring you’re not caught out while sprinting. This pairs perfectly with the Extended Mag 1, which raises the magazine size to 45 without any of the movement penalties of the 60-round Extended Mag 2 or above.

Last but not least is the Long Barrel, which pushes the effective range to 9.8m for maximum damage and 64m for minimum damage. Surprisingly, this great boost comes with no downsides.

As a side note, while the CHF Barrel, which increases the headshot damage multiplier at the cost of recoil control, might sound appetising, sadly it won’t actually speed up the XM4’s time-to-kill. If that’s your goal, then I recommend swapping Recoil Springs for Rapid Fire instead.

XM4 Class Setup

Here’s my recommended class setup to pair with the XM4:

Secondary: Grekhova

Grekhova Tactical: Flashbang/Concussion Grenade

Flashbang/Concussion Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Spring Mine

Spring Mine Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Bankroll

Bankroll Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

You can’t really go wrong with any of the sidearms, though—being full-auto—the Grekhova comes in clutch during those butt-clenching firefights where you just need to unload a volley of bullets at your enemy. You can even equip it with Rapid Fire and a massive magazine.

Moving onto perks, it’s about what you’d expect from an aggressive, close-range setup. The goal is to activate the Enforcer combat specialty for a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration after kills. With this in mind, you need to pick three Enforcer (red) perks.

For the first perk, I’m a fan of Gung-Ho as it gives added mobility while sprinting, ensuring you’ve always got an edge over your enemy. Dexterity is also a good substitute here, reducing weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving, as well as reducing fall damage.

The second perk is a lot more clear-cut, with Assassin being the only useful Enforcer perk in this slot; Bruiser is a melee-focused perk. With Assassin, you can earn bonus Score towards your Scorestreaks for collecting Bounty Packs dropped by enemies.

Finally, the third perk slot offers two middling Enforcer perks that are nonetheless necessary to activate the specialty. I prefer Bankroll as it makes it very easy to earn recon streaks like Scout Pulse, though Double Time is great for faster flanking.

With this XM4 loadout in your hands, you’ll be ready for any map and mode you’re thrown into, especially as the XM4 is arguably the best weapon in multiplayer, too. It’s also the perfect place to start the Black Ops 6 Mastery Camo grind if you’re up for the challenge.