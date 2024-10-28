How to unlock all Mastery Camo in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Although the Black Ops 6 Mastery Camo system will feel familiar to veteran Call of Duty players, the grind has been significantly overhauled. This time around, even Warzone has its own Mastery Camo to unlock, so you’ll have to spend some time in the battle royale if you want to collect them all.

Each weapon has access to a suite of unique camos, with more coming as new guns are added. These begin with Military Camos and then Special Camos, with each weapon having a unique variant of each pattern. Most prestigious of all, however, are the Mastery Camos from each mode, which—you guessed it—require you to master each weapon to unlock.

While we recommend starting with the best Black Ops 6 loadouts, you’ll have to use them all eventually. So, here’s every Mastery Camo in Black Ops 6 and how to unlock each one.

Black Ops 6 multiplayer Mastery Camos

Unlike recent Call of Duty entries, multiplayer camos are back to the simple headshot requirements of yesteryear—for the most part at least. Once you’ve unlocked the Military Camos, you’ll move on to the Special Camos, which have more specific unlock requirements for each weapon and are generally tied to the playstyle of the gun. Finally, you'll have to unlock the top-tier Mastery Camos, requiring the most legwork.

Gold

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete all Multiplayer Military and Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon.

Complete the Gold Camo Challenge: Get 10 double kills or better with the specific weapon. For launchers, this challenge will be to get three destructions (Scorestreaks or equipment) in a single match ten times with the specific weapon.

Diamond

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Gold Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Gold Camo Challenge for several weapons of the same type (eg. seven assault rifles, six SMGs, three sniper rifles)

Complete the Diamond Camo Challenge: Get three kills without dying ten times with the specific weapon. For launchers, this challenge will be to get three kills in a single match ten times with the specific weapon.

Dark Spine

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Diamond Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Diamond Camo Challenge on 33 weapons.

Complete the Dark Spine Camo Challenge: Get three triple kills or better with the specific weapon. For launchers, this challenge will be to get five destructions (Scorestreaks or equipment) in a single match three times with the specific weapon.

Dark Matter

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Dark Spine Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Dark Spine Camo Challenge on 33 weapons.

Complete the Dark Matter Camo Challenge: Get five kills without dying three times with the specific weapon. For launchers, this challenge will be to get five kills in a single match three times with the specific weapon.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Mastery Camos

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, you’ll want to aim for the undead’s weak spots to progress through the Military Camos. While it sounds simple, remember that not all undead are weak to headshots—some don’t even have heads. You’ll then have the usual affair of unique Special challenges and completionist Mastery objectives to tick off.

Mystic Gold

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete all Zombies Military and Zombies Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon.

Complete the Gold Camo Challenge: Get ten kills rapidly 15 times with the specific weapon. For launchers, this challenge will be to get three kills in a single shot 15 times with the specific weapon.

Opal

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Mystic Gold Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Mystic Gold Camo Challenge for several weapons of the same type (eg. seven assault rifles, six SMGs, three sniper rifles)

Complete the Opal Camo Challenge: Get 30 special zombie kills with the specific weapon. This challenge remains the same for launchers.

Afterlife

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Opal Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Opal Camo Challenge on 33 weapons.

Complete the Afterlife Camo Challenge: Get 20 or more consecutive kills ten times without taking damage with the specific weapon. This challenge remains the same for launchers.

Nebula

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Afterlife Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Afterlife Camo Challenge on 33 weapons.

Complete the Nebula Camo Challenge: Get ten elite zombie kills with the specific weapon. This challenge remains the same for launchers.

Black Ops 6 Warzone Mastery Camos

For the first time, Warzone also has its own set of Mastery Camos, available from Black Ops 6 Season 1 onwards. Thankfully, Warzone’s camos are relatively straightforward, requiring only eliminations to progress through the Miltary Camos before reaching the more weapon-tailored Special and Mastery tiers.

Gold Tiger

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete all Warzone Military and Special Camo Challenges for the specific weapon.

Complete the Gold Tiger Camo Challenge: Currently unknown.

King's Ransom

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Gold Tiger Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Gold Tiger Camo Challenge for several weapons of the same type (eg. seven assault rifles, six SMGs, three sniper rifles)

Complete the King’s Ransom Camo Challenge: Currently unknown.

Catalyst

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the King’s Ransom Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the King’s Ransom Camo Challenge on 33 weapons.

Complete the Catalyst Camo Challenge: Currently unknown.

Abyss

(Image credit: Activision)

Complete the Catalyst Camo Challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete the Catalyst Camo Challenge on 33 weapons.

Complete the Abyss Camo Challenge: Currently unknown.

Black Ops 6 Military and Special Camos

Every weapon in Black Ops 6 has a unique track of Military and Special Camos to unlock across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. In order to unlock the higher tiers, you must first complete the nine Military Camos for your weapon of choice. These must be completed in order and, once unlocked, these camos can’t be used on other weapons. Thankfully, unlike recent Call of Duty entries, no weapon leveling is required to start progressing through these challenges.

Special Camos, on the other hand, can be completed in either order and can be used on any weapon. The only caveat is that these camos can only be used on other weapons once you have completed the Military Camo Challenges for that weapon in at least one mode. Once you’ve got Specials out of the way, you’re on your way to earning the Mastery Camos.

Now, this undeniably takes a lot of work, but don’t worry, camos are not reset after entering Prestige. Similar to weapon progression, reticles, and your loadouts (once you’ve unlocked the weapons again), you can continue the camo grind whenever you’re ready.

If you’re looking to collect all 12 Mastery Camos across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, then you’ve got a very long road ahead of you. The good news is that since the Mastery Camos Challenges require a specific number of weapons in each category, this challenge won’t pile up if you’re late to the game. In fact, it arguably gets easier. If there’s a launch weapon you don’t like, then you can always wait until post-launch updates add a new one that you can complete instead.