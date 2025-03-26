Where to find a signal redirector in Atomfall

Any eagle-eyed explorers will likely have noticed you need a signal redirector in Atomfall 's starting bunker if you want to open those sealed doors. There's a junction just outside where you leave the scientist and upon closer examination, it says you need this particular device to interact with it. Sadly, the signal redirector requires you to progress a bit in the game first, so this is a case of coming back later.

Both ways of getting the signal redirector are located in the Skethermoor region, so you'll want to head to Wyndham Village first, then east out of the town. It's also advisable you buddy up to Captain Sims first so the Protocol Soldiers there don't shoot you on sight—I'll go into that below. Here's how to get a signal redirector in Atomfall.

How to get a signal redirector in Atomfall

Image 1 of 3 You can find a signal director on a shelf in the security office of Skethermoor Prison's lower level (Image credit: Rebellion) You'll need Windfall's keycard to acquire the other signal redirector (Image credit: Rebellion) Windfall's crate is located in the Protocol Field Station in Skethermoor (Image credit: Rebellion)

There are two ways to get a signal redirector in Atomfall:

Find a signal redirector in the security office of Skethermoor Prison in the south of the Skethermoor region (coordinates: 41.1E, 78.8N) Open Windfall's Crate in the Protocol Field Station in the centre of the Skethermoor region (coordinates: 41.3E, 74.9N)

For this first and easiest option, your safest bet is to head to Wyndham Village, help Captain Sims by investigating the bakery or reporting someone, and then head to Skethermoor Prison at his request to meet Dr. Garrow. As mentioned, the prison is located in the south end of the region near the Protocol Camp and Garrow's cell is on the lower level at the very bottom. The security office is near her cell and you'll find the signal redirector on a shelf at the back.

The second option follows The Windfall Shipment lead which also connects to The Little Tea Room lead. It's also much harder as it involves infiltrating two Protocol bunker facilities. The first is the Protocol Workshop just to the east of where you enter Skethermoor from Wyndham Village (coordinates: 38.0E, 77.4N). Here you need to find the toilets, squeeze through the gap, climb through the vent and then loot Windfall's keycard from Windfall's body.

Your next stop is the Protocol Field Station directly to the southeast past the Road Blockade, at the south end of the Ruined Hamlet (coordinates: 41.3E, 74.9N). Head down the corridor, turn left, and turn left again into the first room where you'll find Windfall's crate containing the signal redirector.

There are also three training stimulants in the cupboard to the right of the door as you go in, so make sure to grab those and any other loot.

How to use a signal redirector

The redirector is used to divert power from a junction box in different directions (Image credit: Rebellion)

Similar to the metal detector, when you get close to a junction box, the signal redirector will alert you and a little icon will appear in the bottom left prompting you to pull it out. Find the junction box in the nearby area—it looks like a box with a glowing yellow light—then aim the signal redirector at it and activate. This will reroute power and turn on any devices connected to the line in that direction.

If you're unsure what you're turning on, follow the wires from the box and see where they go. Many puzzles in Atomfall involve using this device so it's good to get familiar with it.