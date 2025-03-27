Epic’s 2025 Spring Sale kicks off with some big discounts on recent hits and a pair of cat-themed giveaways

Steam’s spring sale might be over, but with so many stores, you’re never short on opportunities to demolish both your bank balance and free time. Stepping up to bat yesterday was the Epic Games Store, beginning their latest two-week-long round of discounts. Sadly they’re no longer doing ridiculously discounted loss-leader ‘coupons’, but there’s still plenty of very good games going cheaper than seems reasonable.

Here’s a few picks to get your bargain-hunting off to a good start:

And of course, Epic are keeping up their free game firehose for those with wallets already drained but free time to spare. For the next week, you can snag a pair of cartoon cat-themed games, Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump! completely free.

The former is a good’un—part of a series now up to its third game, and a great way to introduce younger audiences to Diablo-like hack n’ slash ARPG mechanics. The latter is an unusual pick: a perspective-switching 3D platformer that’s been stalled in early access for years. Hopefully not a sign that Epic has run out of noteworthy giveaway deals for the year.

And if you’ve been picking up those freebies for a while, chances are you’re struggling to keep track of a game library that spans far beyond Steam’s comforting bounds. I personally cannot recommend Playnite highly enough. It’s a free, open-source app that tracks and collates all your games across however many stores you may have to wrangle, and lets you directly install and launch stuff from most of them. Basically what GOG Galaxy was meant to be, only modular, community-run and just better overall.