Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves

The new feature will be added in April as part of Pacific Drive's "largest update" ever.

I like Pacific Drive an awful lot—87 hours into it so far, so says Steam—but there's one thing about it that's always kind of irritated me: The lack of a mid-run save feature. I'm hardly alone in that feeling, as a quick dig through Reddit or the Steam forums will reveal, but the good news for all of us in that boat is that a proper mid-run "suspend and quit" feature is finally on the way.

Currently Pacific Drive auto-saves when you move between junctions, the locations you actually drive around in. The trouble comes when you're in the midst of exploring a junction and have to take a break for one reason or another: Your only options are to pause the game for however long you need to be away and hope the power doesn't go out and the cat doesn't step on your PC's power button, or abandon the run and give up some or all of the progress you've made and stuff you've collected.

Runs through each junction typically don't last more than 30 minutes so you're not losing a huge chunk of playtime if you have to bail out, but because each junction is randomized upon entry, it can be frustrating when you're in the middle of a really good run and have to walk away.

Game director Seth Rosen explained the thinking behind Pacific Drive's save system in February 2024 from both a design and technical perspective, saying a mid-run save system would be difficult to implement and detract from the tension that makes Pacific Drive so intense, and also committed to not changing it, saying, "This is a firm position."

Well, that was then and this is now. More than a year after Pacific Drive's release, the upcoming Endless Expeditions update will add a new "Suspend Run" feature, "something that's been requested heavily by the community," giving players the ability to halt a run and quit the game in the midst of a junction, and then return without losing any progress.

It's not a full-on manual save system, but I think it's a perfectly fair compromise: A way to accommodate the demands of real life without surrendering any of the tension of Pacific Drive's chaotic road trips. And really, it's what an awful lot of players have been asking for—not the ability to save-scum, which as Rosen said would suck the soul out of the game, but just a way to deal with the sort of "oh no the dog's on fire again" types of crises that confront us all from time to time.

The ability to halt the action mid-run without losing progress is obviously the highlight for me personally, but it's just one of several big things coming in the update. The biggest, at least going by the name of the update, is the addition of "Expeditions," described as "new continuous drives between multiple junctions," with unique rewards and dangers that "will test even the most seasoned breacher."

New maps, spawning systems, tools, "and so much more" are also coming, along with new cosmetics for your garage, more than an hour of new radio music—this is a big deal in its own right, because the Pacific Drive soundtrack is absolutely primo—and more weird, occasionally very creepy lore delivered via the fax machine. Developer Ironwood Studios says this is the largest Pacific Drive update yet, and after months away it may just be enough to put me behind the wheel again.

Pacific Drive's Endless Expeditions spring update is set to go live on April 3, which I expect is when we'll be able to lay eyes on the full patch notes.

US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

