Here's a charity bundle with a ton of World of Darkness tabletop RPG books
...and board games, if you're in the US and Canada and Australia and New Zealand.
If you've not jumped into the modern World of Darkness yet, the setting of games like Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse has a big digital bundle sale on that'll stuff your to-read pile full of tabletop RPG books so fast. Just. Very fast. There are a lot of them: Something like 25 full-on books and adventures, with a slew of extras, stories, and bonus stuff to go along with.
You can get that $544 value for about $40. Plus, maybe, some shipping.
If you're in the United States, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand, there are also some limited physical items to grab for a limited time. If you tack on shipping you can grab board game Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals and two of its expansions (Heart of Europe, Shadows & Shrouds) as part of the bundle.
The bundle has the core rulebooks for Vampire: The Masquerade, Hunter: The Reckoning, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, the three premier World of Darkness games right now. It also has a boatload of supplements detailing the world and its factions, like the vampire-hunting Second Inquisition, as well as "chronicles" to play out for Vampire and Hunter.
For many PC Gamers, Vampire: The Masquerade is best known because of Bloodlines, the cult hit RPG from the early 2000s that's still renowned for being incredibly ambitious and also requiring a lot of fan patches to get working. Theoretically, we should be seeing a sequel to it some time soon—but after so many delays on Bloodlines 2 I wouldn't believe that until you can touch it.
You can find the World of Darkness: Month of Darkness 2024 bundle on Humble Bundle.
Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.