Here's a charity bundle with a ton of World of Darkness tabletop RPG books

If you've not jumped into the modern World of Darkness yet, the setting of games like Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse has a big digital bundle sale on that'll stuff your to-read pile full of tabletop RPG books so fast. Just. Very fast. There are a lot of them: Something like 25 full-on books and adventures, with a slew of extras, stories, and bonus stuff to go along with.

You can get that $544 value for about $40. Plus, maybe, some shipping.

If you're in the United States, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand, there are also some limited physical items to grab for a limited time. If you tack on shipping you can grab board game Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals and two of its expansions (Heart of Europe, Shadows & Shrouds) as part of the bundle.

The bundle has the core rulebooks for Vampire: The Masquerade, Hunter: The Reckoning, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, the three premier World of Darkness games right now. It also has a boatload of supplements detailing the world and its factions, like the vampire-hunting Second Inquisition, as well as "chronicles" to play out for Vampire and Hunter.

For many PC Gamers, Vampire: The Masquerade is best known because of Bloodlines, the cult hit RPG from the early 2000s that's still renowned for being incredibly ambitious and also requiring a lot of fan patches to get working. Theoretically, we should be seeing a sequel to it some time soon—but after so many delays on Bloodlines 2 I wouldn't believe that until you can touch it.

You can find the World of Darkness: Month of Darkness 2024 bundle on Humble Bundle.