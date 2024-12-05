How to add pictures to the photo journal in Infinity Nikki

One of the many collection tasks in Infinity Nikki is its photo journal, also called "expeditions." After getting Momo's camera, Nikki will be able to take all sorts of pictures and in order to upgrade the camera you'll want to take photos with specific landmarks around Miraland. But it's very easy to accidentally not get credit for all the pics you've taken.

Here's how to make sure you're always logging your photo journal progress and how to check in on which photos you still need to take.

How to get credit for photo journal pictures

Image 1 of 3 Make sure you can see the glowing gold frame and the name of the location. This is how you know you'll get credit for photographing the spot. (Image credit: Infold Games) After taking your photo, don't forget to click the "upload" button. (Image credit: Infold Games) After clicking upload, the image will be added to your photo journal in the Expeditions menu. (Image credit: Infold Games)

To get credit for a photo journal stop you need to press the "upload" button after taking your photo. You might assume the upload button is related to social media or some other function but nope, it's a required step to get that photo journal credit. You'll know you've done it right when the photo journal opens and adds your picture to the page.

To take a photo journal picture:

Pose Nikki near the landmark you want to capture

Press P to open Momo's camera

Move your view until you see the name of the landmark displayed near the center of the screen with a glowing gold frame around it

Take a photo by pressing Space or the shutter button on screen

Press "upload" to add the photo to the journal

When you're near a photo journal spot out in the world, you might notice that its name pops up in the quest tracker on the left side of your screen. The one I saw most often early while playing was "Ray and Wing's" while walking past the store in Florawish.

If you want to be more methodical about your photo journal completion though, you can also check in on which spots you need at any time:

To check which photo stops you're missing in the expeditions menu:

Press P to open Momo's camera

Press C to open the "expeditions" book

Scroll through the pages of the book and click on unknown images to see them up close

When looking at your photo journal, each location will only be labeled with question marks, so you'll need to click on them to look closer and see if you can tell where in the world to find them. Otherwise, you're stuck to just snapping pictures as they pop up in your quest tracker.