All backpack pocket locations in Creatures of Ava

Increasing the size of your backpack in Creatures of Ava is essential due to how many plants and potions you'll pick up while running around. But, to do so you'll need to know the backpack pocket locations around the map. There are six pockets in total to collect, spanning three biomes, so you won't be able to get them all right away. However, once you've got a hold of a couple you'll be able to make more space for your goodies to tide you over until you can find the rest.

You can unlock the first bag increase with two backpack pockets which can both be found in the grasslands where you start. After that, you'll need four additional pockets to upgrade your backpack with another five slots. These are scattered throughout the grasslands, jungle, and swamp. To make it easier for you, I've pinpointed on the map exactly where to find each backpack Pocket to save you trekking aimlessly.

Grasslands backpack pocket locations

(Image credit: Future)

There are three backpack pockets located in the grasslands, which is enough to unlock five additional slots in your bag.

Scientific Refuge: The first can be found in the Scientific Refuge to the east of Arsira Village, which you'll have to explore as part of the story anyway. Once you're in the Refuge, go into the room at the back, and the backpack pocket is on top of the desk ready to be picked up. Weeping Rock: The second is found behind the Yellow Witherbloom at the weeping rock. You'll need to have the Krist spell, which is also unlocked in this area as part of the main mission, to get past this section of withering. Once you've cleared both yellow blooms a hole in the wall will open up and you'll see the backpack pocket tucked away on the floor. Once you've picked up this pocket you'll be able to unlock five additional slots to your bag through the skill tree. West of Grasslands Base: For the third, you'll need the help of Ura (the horse-like creatures) in the area. If you head in a general northwest direction from Aleph Prime’s Grasslands Base you'll encounter several walls you need to break through. This is where the Ura come in handy since they are the only way you'll be able to break them down. Once you're in, the backpack pocket is under a crate covered by a net by the final wall you come across.

Jungle backpack pocket locations

(Image credit: Future)

There are two backpack pockets available in the Jungle biome.

Jungle Base: The first is found at Aleph Prime’s Jungle Base in a side room. The backpack pocket is on top of a chair so it's incredibly hard to miss. Marsh Shrine: The second is sat on top of a stack of boxes at the Marsh of Shrine toward the north of the map. You'll need the help of some creatures to gain access to the area since it's blocked off by walls, but with the number of Batar and Yekembo around you'll have help on hand. Once in, look for the stack of boxes under a net towards the middle of the room and the backpack pocket on the floor.

Swamp backpack pocket locations

(Image credit: Future)

The final backpack pocket you need to find to max out your inventory space is located in The Swamp.

Study Center: It can be found in Aleph Prime’s Study Center toward the centre of the swamp map. Once you're inside, you need to get to the higher floor by going up the stairs, and drop through the hole in the floor to grab the upgrade. You will need the Hanar spell to get through this area but once again you unlock this as part of the story.

Once you've collected all the backpack pockets, you'll be able to upgrade your inventory space through the skill tree. This will add another five slots to your bag, and is the final upgrade available. Although it doesn't seem like a huge difference, it's enough space to explore Ava and cram whatever you find into your pockets without having to worry.