PC Gamer's GOTY 2023 and end-of-year award nominees

And now, your nominees for PC Gamer's 2022 GOTY awards. [rips open an oversized novelty envelope]

Card Shark

Citizen Sleeper

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dome Keeper

Dorfromantik

Dwarf Fortress

Elden Ring

God of War

Grounded

Immortality

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Monster Hunter Rise

MultiVersus

Neon White

Overwatch 2

Persona 5 Royal

Roadwarden

Scorn

Strange Horticulture

Stray

Teardown

The Case of the Golden Idol

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

Total War: Warhammer 3

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Weird West

Wordle

[turns the oversized envelope upside-down, shakes it to make sure it's empty]

These 30 games drew the most discussion and interest from our panel of more than two dozen PC Gamer editors. Some of them will get awards, revealed first in the next issue of PC Gamer.

If 2023 had a theme, it was its prestige independent games. In Neon White, Weird West, Immortality, Citizen Sleeper, Dwarf Fortress, and Vampire Survivors, we saw small studios going off-genre to make original, captivating games. This wasn't another year where a trend like roguelikes made up a disproportionate amount of the indie output.

Keep your browser tuned to pcgamer.com as we prepare to reveal a new award winner each day through the end of the year, beginning next week.