Friday the 13th developers say 'sorry' with a new update and free stuff for everyone

Friday the 13th did not have a particularly auspicious start for an online game. We actually liked it quite a bit, calling it "a gory game of hide-and-go-seek that’s fun with funny people" in our review, but it was plagued by serious server issues that kept an awful lot of people from taking part. Some problems remain, going by the state of the discussions on Steam, but the situation has apparently improved enough that developer Illfonic has decided that it's time to start trying to make up for it.

"We do want to make note that you are being heard and updates will continually be rolling in. We have a lot planned to continue this trend, but we hope this first one will be interesting to you as we move towards more and more for this game," the studio wrote.

As mentioned in the video above, a free content update coming June 20 adds a new "retro" model for Jason, two new costumes for each counselor, and doles out 13,000 Customization Points to all players. There's also a double XP weekend starting on June 23.

"Our thanks to the community for their support, their feedback, their concern and their suggestions. This has been a rocky release, to be frank. Our team is looking forward to the future to get more features, more content, more updates rolling at a quick pace and we hope you enjoy!"

Just ahead of the weekend, Illfonic also rolled out a "quick stopgap" update to Friday the 13th that plugs a number of security holes, including "the perk selling issue that users have been running into." Full patch notes are below.

Improvements

Steam matchmaking searches longer for lower pinged games.

Various minor matchmaking optimizations made.

Lobby countdown timer closes menus at the 3 second mark instead of when it starts.

Warning beeps can now be heard from sub-menus.

Added lots more environmental kill locations to all of the maps.

Leaving a match while a party leader now prompts you to disband or take the party with you.

Security updates to prevent account spoofing.

Dynamic camera and character animation improvements.

Added an option for controlling the PTT sound.

Increased XP penalty of team killing fellow counselors to -1,000XP from -200XP.

Fixes