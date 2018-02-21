Fractal Design adds more side panel options to its Meshiy C mid-tower case

Rarely does one size truly fit all, save for maybe a ball cap with a stretchable band. In acknowledgement of this, Fractal Design has introduced a pair of new Meshify C mid-tower cases to stand alongside its existing one, with these new models giving users different side panel options.

The original Meshify C - Dark TG came with a darkly tinted tempered side glass panel. Fractal Design's new Meshify C - TG dials down the tint to make it easier to peer inside at your handiwork, while the new Meshify C says 'Screw it, here's a regular side panel to hide your messy cabling.'

To make things easy, here's a cheat sheet:

The differences only apply to the left-side panel—all three cases sport a solid panel on the right side of the case, so you're free to cram cables behind the motherboard tray without any thought to the decor, if you want.

Beyond the left-side panel, all three cases are otherwise the same. They're billed as "high airflow' cases, each of which supports up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans in the front, two 140mm or 120mm fans up top, a single 120mm fan both in the rear and bottom of the case. Fractal Design includes two 120mm fans to get you started, one in the front and one installed in the bottom.

Liquid cooling is an option, too. There is room to fit up to a 360mm radiator in the front, up to a 240mm radiator at the top, and of course a 120mm radiator in the rear in place of the fan.

For storage, there are three dedicated 2.5-inch drive mounts, plus two more that support both 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives.

The new Meshify C costs $80 (€80) and the Meshify C - TG runs $90 (€90). The latter is on sale at Newegg for $80 currently.