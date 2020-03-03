Where to find Fortnite XP tokens

XP tokens are located all over Fortnite Chapter 2, which brings about plenty of new things to consider when trolloping around the map. It's a lot to take in, we'll admit, but Epic has made battle pass progression just a little easier by adding in these XP tokens for eagle-eyed players. Finding and collecting these little tokens gives you an automatic XP boost, helping you raise your battle pass level and earn more skins, sprays, emotes, and more.

But that Fortnite map is pretty dang huge, so where does one even begin to look if they want to knock out as many XP tokens as possible? Here's where to find every Fortnite XP token. We've color-coded every token on the map, but check further below for a detailed location description.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Green Fortnite XP token locations

Green XP tokens are the smallest of the token types, but also the most plentiful.

Green Token 1: Located in the northeast portion of the map, just off the coast near the Yacht. You'll see a small square concrete building with a pipe extending out of it, and couple trees. The token is resting by the tree closest to the small concrete building.

Green Token 2: On the beach north of Dirty Docks. Look for the group of partially destroyed yellow boats and you'll find it near a rock just a foot into the water.

Green Token 3: In the hills to the east of Retail Row. You'll find it nestled on the side of a mountain, beneath a few trees.

Green Token 4: Further southeast of Retail Row. Look for the boulder jutting off the side of the hill with the no jumping sign. You'll have to ignore that sign (you criminal) and take a leap off the edge, where the green token is hanging in mid-air.

Green Token 5: In the hills south of Misty Meadows. Look for the zipline. The token is hanging in the middle.

Green Token 6: A fair bit west of Lazy Lake and east of Slurpy Swamp. Look for a large clumping of pine trees, where the XP token is nestled between.

Green Token 7: Go to the Agency base in the center of the island. The XP token is on the north shore across the water, hidden in a bush.

Green Token 8: Under the bridge east of Pleasant Park. Hidden in a bush.

Green Token 9: Located in C1, on one of the northernmost mini-islands. Just a stone's throw from the northern beach, nestled between three trees.

Green Token 10: Southwest of Holly Hedges. Look for two tall trees overlooking the beach. The token is between those.

Green Token 11: Southwest of Slurpy Swamp, and due east of The Rig. It's resting by a twisty tree.

Blue Fortnite XP token locations

Blue Fortnite XP tokens are unique in the sense that they won't appear in exactly the same place every time, but they do generally appear in the same area. The best way to find a blue XP token in an area is to survey from the sky while riding your glider. You'll hopefully spot the trademark blue glow of the XP token before you land. Here's the general areas you can find them in.

Blue Token 1: West of Misty Meadows, somewhere along the road, most likely near the intersection.

Blue Token 2: Southeast of the Agency, most likely in the hills.

Blue Token 3: Somewhere north of Pleasant Park.

Blue Token 4: Most likely in the water somewhere northeast of Sweaty Sands, probably in the river.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Purple Fortnite XP token locations

Purple Fortnite XP tokens are great because they explode into a bunch of mini-XP tokens, ramping up your battle pass exponentially more than blue or green tokens.

Purple Token 1: Southeast of Steamy Stacks. Look for a small grouping of trees near the shore.

Purple Token 2: In H7, hug the coast. The token is near the middle of H7 just outside a log cabin.

Purple Token 3: Northwest of Craggy Cliffs on the mini-island. Near a small shack and a large tree.

Purple Token 4: Southwest of Salty Springs, near a small lake, sitting in a wagon.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gold Fortnite XP token location

There's only one of these, that we know of, and you'll have to work to get to it. It's located in the vault at the Grotto, the base that Brutus runs. Make your way into the base, locate Brutus and defeat him. Watch out for his strong mini-gun attack. It can definitely shred you apart if you're playing by yourself, especially if he has some backup henchmen also shooting at you. When you beat him, take his keycard and make your way to the vault located in the heart of the base. You'll see the giant vault door and can swipe the keycard to open it. The XP token is right inside, and it's so dang huge that you can't possibly miss it.

