Fortnite season 4 map: Every new location

Curious about the Fortnite season 4 map changes? Epic's fourth season of Chapter 2 is here, but instead of a giant world-altering event, we got a giant Marvel tie-in. That means that the new Fortnite map doesn't feature many changes, but what's new is fairly significant.

So that's why I've rounded up all the new locations in Fortnite so you don't have to go on a wild goose chase. Some of these locations are also where you'll find season 4's mythic weapons, so be sure to check them out so you can find some brutally powerful guns.

The Sentinel graveyard

This is perhaps the first thing players will notice on their return to the Fortnite island. These giant purple robots, known as Sentinels, are basically three-storey-tall robots that are specifically designed to hunt down X-Men and kill them. It looks like Wolverine and the crew got the last laugh, though, as these Sentinels are beat to hell. One has its foot halfway in a house, another has its head ripped off, and one is stuck mid-scream as it begins to slide down the side of the mountain. Not very threatening... yet.

Doom's Domain

It's funny: I would've thought that Doctor Doom would have fully leveled a place like Pleasant Park, but instead he's just refurbished one of the houses into a castle and added a statue of himself out in the center courtyard. Now that's a homeowner's association with gravitas.

Doom's humble abode isn't terribly elaborate. It's basically a house with some extra rooms and levels. You'll find some convenient Slurp kegs laying around to provide some shields for when you go in to defeat ol' Victor.

The Quin-jets

The Quin-jets rocket past the battle bus at the start of each match, and will land at random locations across the map. You'll find them by spotting the blue smoke rising into the air or just looking on your map for the plane icons. These are where you can shoot down Stark drones to collect some of the new mythic guns. Just don't get shot by Stark-bots.

The Unremarkable Shack

If you're just hopping into Fortnite season 4, you might notice that the map is grayed out for all these new locations. After discovering a Sentinel graveyard, a Doctor Doom house, and the Avengers Helicarrier, I thought this final discovery would be equally compelling.

Nope, it's just an unremarkable shack. As far as I can tell, it's not even materially different than the shack that was here in season 3. There's one chest on the island, and beyond that, the shack doesn't even have a toilet to its name.

But you can't fool me, Unremarkable Shack. I see through your facade. Your distinct lack of anything interesting can't dissuade me from believing that this is where Galactus will establish his future base to destroy the entire Fortnite world. Convince me otherwise, internet.