Mark Hamill to return as The Joker in Multiversus

Mark Hamill will return as the voice of The Joker for Multiversus , Warner Brothers and Player First Games have confirmed , following several years away from the role. A brief teaser, posted to X/Twitter , gives some of The Joker's moves, while a short trailer was posted to YouTube with a longer one to come later.

Hamill publicly retired from the role after long-time Batman opposite Kevin Conroy's death in 2022, saying that “Without Batman, there is no punchline.” Conroy does voice Batman in Multiversus, so this may be one of the last few times that Hamill appears as the Joker.

In the short trailer, Batman strides past other Multiversus characters as they're defeated, one by one: Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and Arya Stark. As the teaser draws to a close, The Joker emerges from a cloud of green gas, saying "Wait'll they get a load of me!" A full length trailer is to come on Monday, May 13.

Datamining back in 2022 suggested that Hamill might voice the Joker, finding what seemed like his lines—at the time speculated to be from an announcer pack. The idea was never confirmed by Warner Brothers or Player First Games, and some in the community said it could have been a particularly convincing sound-alike.

The Joker's Multiversus class is listed as Mage, one of the characters that fights from mid to long distance using projectiles and traps. His three moves are listed as a chargeable upward crowbar swing, a thrown playing card that cycles through three different effects, and a chargeable, fired rocket launcher projectile.

He really packs a punchline! Full Gameplay Trailer coming Monday morning. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/epoeXxeQesMay 8, 2024

Multiversus has been releasing a flurry of news ahead of its big, updated relaunch on May 28, 2024. The updated version will differ in notable ways from its previous open beta, with a full rebuild in Unreal Engine 5, new netcode, new characters, and a PvE mode . Fans are excited, but some are concerned that this release is slower, with larger character models , than the version that people so enjoyed in 2022-23.