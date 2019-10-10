How to unlock Fortnite's secret white Scientist skin

Epic's packing in a new secret skin style for The Scientist just before Fortnite Season 11 kicks off, and it looks pretty slick. To unlock the white style for The Scientist skin, you'll need to check a few things off the list first. Here's how to do just that before the big event on Sunday.

How to unlock The Scientist's white skin style

First, you'll need to unlock The Scientist by completing the Meteoric Rise challenges. They're not too difficult, though they'll definitely take a few matches to hammer out, so put aside an evening if you haven't unlocked the guy already.

Next, you'll need to find all the hidden Visitor tapes from the Out of Time challenge set. We have locations for every Visitor tape in a handy guide, so use that to speed the process up.

Lastly, once you've found every Visitor tape, head to Dusty Depot and enter the north warehouse, the one with the rocket up top. You'll find a computer on the first floor. Interact with it to hear all the tapes in one go, teasing some Season 11 shenanigans. The Scientist will turn white while they play out. Boom. New style unlocked.