Fortnite rubber duckies locations: find all 19 in the Week 3 Battle Pass challenge

Video: how to find all 19 of the rubber duckies locations in this Fortnite weekly challenge.

Week three of Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass has arrived, and among the weekly challenges, you'll be tasked to 'search rubber duckies' in your journey to secure those new cosmetics. You'll need to find 10 of them. This video from our friends at GR+ reveals the location of all 19 rubber duckies to help you complete the challenge—as you'll see, they're buried away in some pretty random places, but we'll help you complete the challenge nice and efficiently.

In the first part of the video, you'll see a map showing you the general area of each of the rubber duckies, then in the second half we'll show you the precise location of each one. You should have the challenge wrapped up in no time.

As ever, check our Fortnite map guide if you want to get a sense of some of the more important locations dotted around the map.

